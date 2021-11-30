The Advisory Board of six financial industry veterans will strengthen the development of this innovative mobile app and provide strategic guidance to first-mover PointsKash as it goes to market.

PointsKash Assembles an Experienced and Diverse Advisory Board The Advisory Board of six financial industry veterans will strengthen the development of this innovative mobile app and provide strategic guidance to first-mover PointsKash as it goes to market.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsKash today announced its full complement of Advisory Board members as it prepares to launch in early 2022. PointsKash has brought together a team of experts from financial services, technology, loyalty rewards issuers, legal and marketing to bring this exciting loyalty and rewards points conversion platform and social shopping network to market.

PointsKash the first blockchain-enabled mobile app that allows consumers to aggregate reward points and convert to cash.

PointsKash is a blockchain-enabled mobile application that allows consumers to aggregate reward and loyalty points, track their points, convert points to cash and spend that cash with merchants globally while engaging with other social users on activity and spending.

"With their tremendous experience, collectively this distinguished group will add immense value to the future success of PointsKash," said Steve Janjic, PointsKash CEO. "I look forward to working with all our Advisory Board members to shape the future of PointsKash and to provide consumers and issuers alike the freedom to unlock the value of rewards points."

POINTSKASH'S DISTINGUISHED BOARD

Daniel Eisner: Daniel is a lawyer, entrepreneur and cryptocurrency enthusiast. He has extensive experience in private equity, currency trading and law and has served in numerous leadership positions throughout his career.

Rob Fleschler: Rob is CEO of Seabury Global Markets LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Seabury Capital Group LLC, which focuses on operating and making investments in early-stage fintech companies in the fiat and digital asset trading space. Rob has 30+ years of experience in the financial services industry with depth of expertise in cash, futures and options products, as well as building global electronic price distribution and trade execution businesses. Rob currently serves on the Board of Directors for GMO-Z.com Trust Company (an NYDFS-regulated entity), which issues yen and USD stable coins, and Spotex LLC, an FX ECN.

Sam Gaer: Sam is founder, CEO and CIO of Katana Financial LLC, a quantitative investment manager with a focus on cryptocurrency and volatility strategies, and owner of Locust Walk Trading LLC, a financial markets software development firm. Sam has held numerous executive leadership positions in the financial industry, including CIO and EVP of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (FINRA), CIO of New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and CEO of NYMEX Europe, among other positions. Tenured in financial services, he has deep knowledge of technology and information services, cryptocurrency, electronic exchanges and commodities trading.

Sonia Goklani: Sonia is CEO of Cleartrack, an advisory firm helping financial services firms profit on the changes brought by new and pending regulation and new emerging technologies. Sonia is an influential entrepreneur, author and senior executive with 20+ years of success in the fintech and prime brokerage arenas and with deep expertise in business strategy, derivatives, regulation, cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Sonia chairs the Enterprise & Technology Working Group of the Wall Street Blockchain Alliance. She has co-authored a book on blockchain framework and guidance and has been a frequent speaker on these subjects.

David Greenberg: David is Director of Transparency Invest and co-founder of Greenberg Capital LLC. David is a strategic and committed financial professional with more than 25 years in developing, implementing and improving the safety and integrity of trading operations. He is a former board and executive committee member of the world's largest physical commodities exchange — The New York Mercantile Exchange — during a decade of its largest growth from $800 million to $12 billion. He has an extensive track record for protecting against risk and is highly adept at embracing and managing change and directing national and global exchanges. Additionally, David established Sterling Commodities Corp as a premier clearinghouse on all New York exchanges.

Rainford Knight, Ph.D.: Rainford is CEO and co-founder of Transparency Invest, a leader in transparency research, financial indexes and educational services. Rainford has 25+ years' experience in finance and financial services. His varied career spans mergers and acquisitions and includes experience as a hedge fund CIO and entrepreneur. He has been an advisor to corporations and asset management firms including private equity funds, family offices and emerging manager hedge funds. As an academic, Rainford has been a finance professor at Fairleigh Dickinson University and the University of Miami, and he is currently adjunct finance professor at Florida Atlantic University. Among other associations, he is currently a member of the CFA Institute, a former director of the CFA Society of South Florida and a board member of the Florida Alternative Investment Association (FLAIA).

Learn more about the PointsKash Advisory Board: pointskash.com/about-us

ABOUT POINTSKASH

PointsKash, an innovative first mover, has developed a proprietary platform that services consumers and rewards points issuers and merchants in the conversion of loyalty rewards points to cash, utilizing digital assets and blockchain technology. This blockchain-enabled mobile application allows consumers to aggregate reward and loyalty points, track their points, convert points to cash and spend that cash with merchants globally while engaging with other social users on spending activity. PointsKash has brought together a team of experts from financial services, technology, loyalty rewards issuers, legal and marketing to bring this exciting offering to market. Its primary sales and support group is in Boca Raton, Florida, with technology and additional support in Palo Alto, California. Visit pointskash.com

Media Contact: Kathy Kohler, Chief Marketing Officer — kkohler@pointskash.com

