Pocket Partners With Algorand To Provide Infrastructure

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket is excited to bring the full force of 10,000+ decentralized global node runners to Algorand's network. A rock-solid infrastructure for Algorand's growing FutureFi means only continued growth for Algorand projects and users.

Pocket is excited to bring the full force of 10,000+ decentralized global node runners to Algorand's network!

With a TPS of 46,000 and block finalization times of 2.5 seconds, Algorand is ready for anything you throw at it. As applications and user numbers continue to grow within the Algorad ecosystem, Pocket's protocol will ensure a seamless expansion and incentivization of quality full node infrastructure through our innovative tokenomics.

As of writing, Pocket node runners are already supporting the Algorand infrastructure with decentralized RPC support for wallets, block explorers, dapps, and anyone seeking a privacy-centric connection to ALGO.

To get started with Pocket on Algorand for your needs, mint an Algorand RPC Endpoint here:

https://bit.ly/AlgorandPOKTportalPR

ABOUT ALGORAND

Algorand is building the technology to power the Future of Finance (FutureFi), the convergence of traditional and decentralized models into a unified system that is inclusive, frictionless, and secure. Founded by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand developed a blockchain infrastructure that offers the interoperability and capacity to handle the volume of transactions needed for defi, financial institutions and governments to smoothly transition into FutureFi. The technology of choice for more than 700 global organizations, Algorand is enabling the simple creation of next generation financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com .

ABOUT POCKET NETWORK

Pocket Network is a two-way marketplace that matches blockchain application developers seeking unstoppable node infrastructure with RPC infrastructure providers and node runners who are incentivized via the POKT token to run full nodes through its decentralized protocol.

Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram | Github | Docs | Newsletter

View original content:

SOURCE Pocket Network