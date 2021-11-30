North Island Credit Union Provides $5,000 in Teacher Grants To Benefit Educators & Students Across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designing edible gardens, exploring heart-muscle connections through experiential learning, and re-creating the Gold Rush are just a few of the school projects receiving funding from North Island Credit Union through its Fall 2021 Teacher Grant program.

As part of its commitment to help educators create innovative learning opportunities for their students, the credit union has provided 10 grants of $500 each to underwrite class projects in San Diego County. The credit union grants will fund a diverse range of programs illustrating the creativity and commitment teachers bring to their classrooms and communities.

The Fall 2021 North Island Credit Union Teacher Grant recipients include teachers across San Diego county:

North Island Credit Union Grant Recipient School City Art Banymandhub Crawford High School San Diego Heather Bucaroff Richland Elementary School San Marcos Robyn Haber Salt Creek Elementary School Chula Vista Vanessa Henriquez Lilian J. Rice Elementary School Chula Vista Richard Lavery John Muir Language Academy San Diego Amy Markham Discovery Charter School Chula Vista Shirley Miranda Morse High School San Diego Cassie Rivaldi Feaster Charter School Chula Vista Jennifer Stanchak Lafayette Elementary School San Diego Ramachandra Udimudi Community Montessori School Poway

"We never fail to be amazed at the creativity and passion of the teachers in our Teacher Grant Program. Every application we receive shows the care and commitment our teachers bring to engaging and inspiring their students," said North Island Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "We congratulate all of our grant recipients, and look forward to seeing these exciting learning programs come to life."

Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $145,000 in teacher grants to support classroom programs. Up to 20 grants are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students' academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. More information is available at northisland.ccu.com.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 25 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

