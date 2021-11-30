Enosi Life Sciences President and CSO Dr. Michael Shepard Speaks at 4th World Laureates Forum

The former 2019 Lasker-DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award laureate spoke on the value of openness in finding solutions to science's biggest questions

EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Michael Shepard, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Enosi Life Sciences, a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for inflammatory autoimmune diseases and cancer, spoke as a guest of the World Laureates Association at its 4th World Laureates Forum in Shanghai, China earlier this month.

Dr. Shepard, an innovator in the field of biotechnology and pioneer in cancer research, won the 2019 Lasker-DeBakey Clinical Medical Research Award with colleagues Dr. Dennis J. Slamon and Axel Ullrich due to their work inventing Herceptin—a targeted antibody therapy for breast cancer. The treatment has saved over 500,000 women from aggressive breast cancer as a result of Dr. Shepard's discovery and his collaborative approach to research.

"There's no shortage of breakthroughs we can accomplish with open science," said Dr. Shepard. "We must take a look at what prevents this type of collaboration and address these causes so that we can realize our full potential."

The World Laureates Association, a non-political, non-religious, non-governmental organization is one of the world's highest-profile organizations for laureates, having achieved the Nobel Prize, Wolf Prize, Lasker Award, Turing Award, MacArthur Fellowship, and Fields Medal. Both Dr. Shepard and the WLA are staunch advocates for international cooperation and the sharing of knowledge across borders.

Increasing knowledge and growing value thanks to cooperation with peers has been a recurring theme throughout Dr. Shepard's career, and that philosophy of a united approach has guided him in his latest work with Enosi Life Sciences. His partnership with co-founder, Sir Marc Feldman who discovered anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) therapy as an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases, combined with his own research in humanized antibodies has led to Enosi's development of breakthrough biologics.

Beyond Dr. Shepard's research, Enosi has embraced his collaborative approach as is reflected by Enosi's executive team, including recently named CEO Dr. Patrick William Gray. Together, Enosi will continue its work to develop the next-generation of autoimmune, cancer and acute inflammation therapies that induce disease regression and prevent relapse, while dramatically-reducing patient side effects.

About Enosi Life Sciences

Enosi Life Sciences is a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company was founded by world-renowned scientists Professor Sir Marc Feldmann, who discovered anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) therapy as an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases (Lasker Award, 2003); and Dr. H. Michael Shepard, whose research in humanized antibodies created the first monoclonal antibody therapy targeting cancer oncogene encoded-proteins (Lasker award, 2019). Enosi Life Sciences combines Feldmann and Shepard's expertise in cancer and autoimmune diseases with Executive Chairman Dr. James N. Woody's unique combination of medical, scientific and management expertise to expand therapeutic options. To learn more about Enosi Life Sciences, visit www.enosi-life.com.

