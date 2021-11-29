PetWellClinic Signs 16-Unit Deal in Phoenix, First Agreement in Arizona

PHOENIX, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PetWellClinic, an emerging pet-wellness franchise, has entered into a 16-unit agreement in Phoenix, the company's first deal in the state of Arizona. The clinics will provide convenient preventative care for pets including general check-ups, vaccinations and treatment of minor ailments and chronic condition in a walk-in environment. PetWellClinic's unique clinic model offers an affordable, easily accessible health care experience for pets and pet owners versus traditional veterinary clinics or pet hospitals.

The multi-unit agreement (one of the largest in the system) has been signed by Cole Walling and his family, who have been Re-Bath franchisees for over 12 years. With a background in finance, Walling is now the youngest franchisee in the PetWellClinic system at 25-years-old. Cole Walling will oversee day-to-day operations as President of PetWellClinic Phoenix. He will work alongside CEO of PetWellClinic Phoenix, Jeff Walling, and Director of Marketing, Lisa Walling.

"With pets of my own, as well as those of my friends and family, I saw the need for affordable pet care in the Phoenix area," says Cole. "We have a growing pet population in this community – a walk-in clinic will be a welcome addition. Pet owners will no longer be forced to wait weeks at a time or be placed on a call-back list. The PetWellClinic model also creates an easy way for those with fewer resources to properly care for their pets. We're excited to see the positive impact that PetWellClinic will have in Phoenix."

Specific locations have not yet been selected for the initial clinics, but plans are currently underway for new clinic openings next year. The goal is for the first few Phoenix clinics to be staffed and fully operational by April 2022.

PetWellClinic's affordable, quality services give pet owners the ability to see to their pets' current needs and prevent health issues in the future. The services offered by PetWellClinic will help pet owners catch potential problems in a timely manner while giving owners the ability to provide the best care at an affordable price.

The PetWellClinic model is also a practical option for veterinarians and veterinary technicians looking for a new career with a sustainable workload. The clinics offer 8-hour work days and simplified services, meaning no more overnight or double-shifts and no more emergency surgeries.

"Our clinics provide top-notch preventative care to family pets, but we also pride ourselves on the work-life balance we offer our veterinarians," says Dr. Sam Meisler, DVM, founder and CEO of PetWellClinic. "With set working hours and streamlined services, vets can focus more on their patients and have time for themselves at the end of the day. PetWellClinic ensures an environment of care and kindness and that starts with our own staff."

Each PetWellClinic location also utilizes a proven veterinary software program designed by Dr. Meisler to run seamlessly and maximize efficiency. The locations are designed for complete transparency and openness, so clients can see everything that is going on from the front of the clinic to the back.

For more information on PetWellClinic franchise opportunities, please visit www.petwellfranchise.com

ABOUT PETWELLCLINIC

PetWellClinic is a walk-in veterinary clinic, providing excellent preventative, wellness and sick care for dogs and cats on an on-demand basis. There is no need for an appointment because PetWellClinic's technology, design, and operational systems provide customers with a modern-day experience in an antiquated industry. PetWellClinic recently began franchising after the success of its company-owned operations in Knoxville, Tennessee, and already has 100 units in development since August of 2020.

