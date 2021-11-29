MCNC ready for next decade of 12 Days of Broadband Throughout December discover a dozen ways high-speed, secure Internet can deliver digital equity and inclusion for communities in North Carolina

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MCNC, the technology non-profit that builds, owns, and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN), on Thursday will kick-off the 11th year of the 12 Days of Broadband, once again sharing a series of stories about broadband infrastructure, technology, and connectivity throughout North Carolina during the month of December.

From Dec. 2 - Dec. 17, the 12 Days of Broadband will feature a dozen stories on how broadband impacts communities in North Carolina as well as previews what's to come in 2022.

For more than 40 years MCNC has connected and protected communities with high-speed Internet, networking technologies, and cybersecurity services throughout North Carolina. Now in its next decade, the 12 Days of Broadband will continue to showcase how investments in infrastructure, bandwidth, and technology can help ensure digital equity and inclusion for all citizens as well as drive economic and social growth in the state.

"High-speed Internet is absolutely essential to the daily lives of North Carolina citizens," said MCNC President and CEO Tracy Doaks. "The 12 Days of Broadband is all about sharing stories from within our communities to show how broadband has made a positive impact in the lives of the people we serve. We hope you enjoy it."

MCNC's network today spans more than 4,400 miles of fiber-optic infrastructure in every county in the state. This world-class network and MCNC's operational expertise provide critical Internet connections and other important networking technologies and services for over 1,000 community anchor institutions such as research labs, libraries, health care sites, museums, public safety facilities, and all of K-20 education in North Carolina.

Reflect back at the previous 10 years of the 12 Days of Broadband as MCNC continues working every day to level the playing field all across the state. Social media users can follow along using #MCNC12days.

MCNC is a 501(c)(3) non-profit client-focused technology organization. Founded in 1980, MCNC owns and operates the North Carolina Research and Education Network (NCREN), one of America's longest-running regional research and education networks. With over 40 years of innovation, MCNC provides high-performance services for education, research, libraries, healthcare, public safety, and other community anchor institutions throughout North Carolina. NCREN is the fundamental broadband infrastructure for over 850 of these institutions including all public K-20 education in North Carolina. As one of the nation's premier middle-mile fiber backbone networks, MCNC leverages NCREN to customize protected Internet, cybersecurity services, and related applications for each client while supporting private service providers in bringing cost-efficient connectivity to rural and underserved communities in North Carolina. Visit www.mcnc.org. MCNC Social: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn.

