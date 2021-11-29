Gambling.com Group is the 2021 EGR Affiliate of the Year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) ("Gambling.com Group" or the "the Group"), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced it has won the most prestigious award for affiliates in the online gambling industry: the Affiliate of the Year award presented by eGaming Review ("EGR"). The Group accepted the honor at the 2021 EGR Global Operator Awards in London on November 25th. It is the second time the Group has won the award, following its win in 2018.

Gambling.com Group (PRNewsfoto/Gambling.com Group)

Gambling.com Group beat out 15 other affiliates shortlisted in the Affiliate of the Year category by delivering outstanding financial performance during the July 2020 to June 2021 judging period. Not only was the Group a leader in revenue growth, based on public disclosures, but 100 percent of its growth was achieved organically, without any contribution from acquisitions. The Group considers organic revenue to be the hardest thing to achieve in the affiliate industry and the most important financial metric affiliate companies report. This revenue outperformance helped fuel a successful initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq Global Market in New York, making the Group the first online gambling affiliate publicly traded in the United States.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said of the honor, "Being named the 2021 Affiliate of the Year is the crown jewel on top of a monumental and historic year for the Group. I am grateful to work with our first-class, professional and dedicated team which drove significant growth in the business as well as delivered on our key, strategic projects."

For the Group's Affiliate of the Year nomination, the judges commented, "They have had a stand-out year and quite a lot going for them. Stellar growth and they have done so much over the past year. Differentiation, quality and scale – they cover it all off with a data-driven approach."

The EGR Awards are judged by a team of independent, external judges with a diverse range of in-depth online gambling expertise. The awards were given by EGR Global, a B2B publisher and networking group for the online gambling industry.

For further information, please contact:

Media: Derek Brookmeyer, Gambling.com Group, media@gdcgroup.com, 616-528-0882

Investors: Ross Collins, Alpha-IR Group, investors@gdcgroup.com, 312-445-2877

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active exclusively in the online gambling industry. The Company operates from offices in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Company publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Founded in 2006, the Company owns and operates more than 30 websites in six languages across 13 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, which includes iGaming and sports betting.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gambling.com Group