Cisco Announces December 2021 Events with the Financial Community

Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco today announced that it will participate in the following conferences with the financial community during the month of December. These sessions will be webcast.  Interested parties can view these events on Cisco's Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)
Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
December 6, 2021
10:20 a.m. PT / 1:20 p.m. ET
Liz Centoni, EVP, Chief Strategy Officer and General Manager, Applications

UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
December 6, 2021
7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m. ET
Jonathan Davidson, EVP and General Manager, Cisco Mass-Scale Infrastructure

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
December 8, 2021
7:55 a.m. PT / 10:55 a.m. ET
Chuck Robbins, Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Contact:         

Press Contact:

Marty Palka                      

Robyn Blum

Cisco                                

Cisco

408-526-6635                   

(408) 853-9848

mpalka@cisco.com           

rojenkin@cisco.com     

