Capital Development Partners developing 135-acre high speed port logistics infrastructure adjacent to the recently opened SC Ports' Leatherman Terminal

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Development Partners is pleased to announce the acquisition of 135 acres adjacent to SC Ports' Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in North Charleston, S.C, for the development of high-speed port logistics infrastructure to serve import and export customers.



Shipyard Creek Logistics Center — a modern industrial park adjacent to a world-class deep-water port will include cross dock terminals, container storage, high velocity warehousing and logistics support facilities. Total project investment is expected to exceed $250 M, create 200 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs while serving customer throughout the East Coast of the United States.

"Shipyard Creek Logistics Center is an opportunity to develop and invest in one of the most efficient logistics facilities in the United States. North Charleston and the State of South Carolina have an outstanding labor base, strong leadership and world-class port infrastructure that can quickly serve a large part of the U.S. population. We are excited to be a strategic partner with SC Ports and to provide our customers a big competitive advantage." Said John Knox Porter, CEO of Capital Development Partners.



Shipyard Creek Logistics Center is adjacent to the newly opened, state-of-the-art, deep-water Leatherman Terminal, which offers import and export customers highly efficient operations and 700,000 TEUs of capacity in Phase I with expansion capability to 2.4 M TEU's of capacity in Phase II.

"SC Ports' Leatherman Terminal provides cargo capacity, fluidity and speed to market for shippers' supply chains," said Jim Newsome, CEO of SC Ports. "We are pleased to have Capital Development Partners as a strategic partner as they develop the adjacent site into Shipyard Creek Logistics Center. This is a unique opportunity to develop a port-dependent logistics center next to the country's newest container terminal. Future tenants will benefit from Leatherman Terminal's efficient operations, as well as the proximity to SC Ports' future rail-served intermodal cargo hub."

Construction on the site infrastructure and the initial cross dock terminal will start immediately, with fast-track delivery expected in 2022.

Shipyard Creek Logistics Center is an A+ site location in a booming industrial real estate market. The location offers proximity to infrastructure assets designed to swiftly move containers to and from the SC Ports' Leatherman Terminal, SC Ports' future dual rail-served intermodal cargo facility and Interstate 26.

"Major job creation and a huge capital investment are on the horizon for the City of North Charleston. We have patiently supported, waited, and watched over the last two decades to see the site transform to a community benefit, and we are happy to see Capital Development Partners tackling the challenge. Once the project is complete, this economic development endeavor will support the State Ports Authority's ever-growing logistics needs, provide good jobs to our citizen's and further strengthen the supply chain within South Carolina." Said Keith Summey, Mayor of North Charleston.

Massive demand for modern logistics facilities on the East Coast of the United States is fueled by the booming Southeast consumer base, emerging e-commerce economy and supply chain bottle necks created by the pandemic.

About Capital Development Partners

Capital Development Partners is a national industrial real estate and infrastructure developer headquartered in Savannah, Georgia with a strong track record of success and delighted customers. The company is developing major projects, creating jobs and investment in the US port markets of Savannah, Charleston, Newark and Houston, each critical to the local markets and US economy.

