BD Names Dr. Joseph M. Smith as Chief Scientific Officer

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Dr. Joseph M. Smith has been named senior vice president and chief scientific officer for the company, effective today.

In this role, Smith will be primarily responsible for external innovation and BD's technology roadmap to deliver transformative innovations that align to three irreversible forces driving the future of health care: smart connected care, the transition to new care settings and chronic disease. Smith will lead a reinvigorated focus on external technology partnerships and oversee the development of new innovation models. Smith will also establish and co-chair the BD Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), which will be comprised of top external medical key opinion leaders, science and technology experts and experienced innovation leaders. Smith reports to Elizabeth McCombs, executive vice president and chief technology officer for BD.

"Joe is a digital health pioneer who brings more than 30 years of experience to BD, with his life's work focused on the intersection of medicine and technology," said McCombs. "Digital technologies have transformed the world and our lives, and we see great potential to apply these technologies, helping health care professionals and organizations achieve better outcomes and patient experiences, while optimizing care delivery. Joe will help BD push the boundaries in digital health technologies that can accelerate smart connected care, enable the transition to new care settings and improve chronic disease."

Smith joins BD from Digital Health Corp, a holding company where he served as president and CEO, responsible for the company's strategy to invest in or acquire digital health and therapeutic technologies. He also served as president for a digital transformation consultancy, providing business, technology and clinical insight to medical device and diagnostics companies. During his career, Smith has held medical, scientific and technology leadership positions at multiple organizations including Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific and the West Health Institute. He has also served as academic faculty at Washington University School of Medicine and Department of Biomedical Engineering.

Smith earned a bachelor's degree in electrical and biomedical engineering from the Johns Hopkins University; a master's degree in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; a Ph.D. in medical engineering and medical physics from the Harvard/MIT Division of Health Sciences and Technology; and an M.D. from Harvard Medical School. He has been board certified by the National Board of Medical Examiners and by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. Smith has authored more than 60 publications, and he holds 11 patents.

Smith is a member of the board of directors at four, private companies including Constant Therapy Health, Inc; EP Sciences, Inc.; PDS, Inc.; and Ocudyne, Inc.

