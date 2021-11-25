Klue Named One of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Klue is proud to announce it has been named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures for 2021. The national awards, presented by Waterstone Human Capital Management, recognize corporate cultures that drive performance and provide a competitive advantage.

This accolade marks the second time this year company culture at Klue — the AI-powered industry leader in the fast-growing Competitive Enablement sector — has been honoured. The company was awarded BC Tech Culture of the Year at the 2021 Technology Impact Awards earlier this month.

"It's hard to put into words what an honour it is to be named one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures. Fostering an environment where a diverse and talented team can come to work every day, be themselves, and build something together has been a priority since day one for us. Being acknowledged by Waterstone today really shows that if you work hard at building an inclusive and high-achieving culture, good things will come," says Kathy Enros, Klue's Vice President of People.

Klue's workforce has more than doubled over the past 18 months, with plans for ambitious growth continuing into 2022 and beyond. Despite this rapid-paced growth and a global pandemic upending traditional office life, Klue's leadership team says that maintaining all the elements that make its corporate culture special continues to be top of mind.

"This award is a testament to the work that Kathy and her team have done to ensure everyone at Klue wants to show up to work every day — virtually or in-person — and bring their best. Thanks to her and all of our employees, Klue's culture is attracting the kind of attention it deserves. It's up to myself and the rest of the leadership team to continue setting the example, so that we can be one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures long into the future," says Klue CEO Jason Smith.

By all accounts, November has been an extraordinary month for Klue. In addition to winning BC Tech Culture of the Year at the 2021 Technology Impact Awards, Klue was named one of Canada's 50 fastest-growing tech companies as part of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ awards .

About Klue

Klue is a competitive enablement platform for the modern enterprise. Using Klue, product marketers and enablement teams leverage curated intel from inside their company and across the web to create insights delivered in real-time to the field. Salespeople get access to relevant, digestible competitive insights inside the tools they use every day. Learn more at klue.com .

