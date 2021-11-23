InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Display System for Blueprints (DNV-251)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the construction industry and I thought there could be a better system for viewing and displaying various blueprints," said one of two inventors, from Parker, Colo., "so we invented the MY PLAN. Our design increases organization and convenience for companies and other professionals that utilize blueprints."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to display engineering and construction blueprints. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional methods. As a result, it eliminates the need to transport paper blueprints and it could make drawing changes and notations easier. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for engineering and design professionals.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-251, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

