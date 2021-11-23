Holiday Season Officially Underway as Grom Social Enterprises’ Newest Division - Curiosity Ink Media - Unwraps Santa.com Today

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc's (NASDAQ: GROM), newest subsidiary and engine for original multiplatform family entertainment – Curiosity Ink Media – today unwrapped Santa.com, the company's online digital holiday hub designed to bring users the fun and excitement of Christmas through content aimed at easing the stress and maximizing the overall enjoyment of the season. Brimming with escapist fare alongside tips on holiday entertaining, gift-giving, yuletide décor, family fun and much more, the site will continually refresh throughout the holidays with content for kids and grown-ups alike. Due to historic global supply-chain delays and logistical delivery challenges, Santa.com will postpone the rollout of its full e-commerce activation until 2022.

"Now more than ever, the world needs a break, so we are thrilled to unveil Santa.com, a digital holiday destination that provides a surefire way to maximize your holidays with family and friends," explains Curiosity Ink Media's CEO, Jared Wolfson. "Everyone can delight in how Santa.com inspires more joy during the holidays, and with even more enhancements planned annually, our goal is to make Santa.com an essential family holiday tradition."

Visitors to Santa.com can access a treasure trove of holiday-themed content, all of which underscores the magic of the season. From Mrs. Claus's favorite recipes to classic traditions, hosting tips to setting the tone through curated holiday playlists, the site blends fresh editorial content, eye-catching graphics, original animation and specially themed boxing videos showcasing Santa's elves as they prepare gifts in their North Pole workshop. Additionally, the site will direct users to one-of-a-kind holiday gift ideas from various suppliers including Christmas at the Biltmore, a designer coffee table book detailing the iconic Biltmore estate in North Carolina's Blue Ridge mountains and its stunning annual Christmas celebrations.

For kids, the excitement ramps up beginning December 6th, when Santa.com unveils special content for younger revelers that captures the fun and anticipation of the holidays through an immersive map of the North Pole, themed interactive games, mobile content and daily time-released programming that counts down the days until everyone's favorite holiday...Christmas Day.

"Both Curiosity and Grom are fully committed to families, and nothing brings everyone together quite like Christmas time," explains Curiosity Ink Media's President & Chief Content Officer, Russell Hicks. "Santa.com aims to serve as the digital North Pole that kids and grownups can turn to, as we all prepare for the holidays. Santa.com aligns perfectly with our promise to be a positive force in the lives of those we reach. Happy holidays from all of us at Santa.com!"

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Curiosity Ink Media, a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities and Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com.

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media's multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements." Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company's website at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

