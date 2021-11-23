Employer Direct Healthcare matches its recent growth with new roles within its executive management team

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Employer Direct Healthcare (EDH), a leader in specialty healthcare solutions for self-funded employers, today announced the recent hires of two important executive leaders. Dr. Carolina Escobar joins the company as its Chief Medical Officer, responsible for all clinical and quality standards and initiatives, and Frank Bird joins as Executive Vice President, Network, responsible for growth and management of the company's industry-leading COE network.

Dr. Escobar is fellowship trained and triple board certified in internal medicine, oncology, and hematology. In her role, Dr. Escobar will be responsible for overseeing quality standards; care protocols and guidelines for both our surgical and oncology offerings; and for overseeing our medical advisory boards. Given her specialty oncology experience, Dr. Escobar will play a critical role in launching the company's upcoming end-to-end oncology solution in 2022.

Frank Bird joins the company as Executive Vice President, Network Solutions. Frank has over 25 years of healthcare experience serving in a variety of roles with local and national health plans, and as a consultant for numerous provider systems, health plans and startups in the United States and United Kingdom. In this role, he will be responsible for all growth and account management aspects of EDH's network.

"Our company has had an amazing year, defined by the addition of approximately 100 plan sponsors and the addition and advancement of amazing talent at each level of the organization," said John Zutter, CEO of Employer Direct Healthcare.

"To maintain this forward momentum in 2022 and beyond, we continue to build a robust leadership team supported by substantial talent." he said. "These executives possess the acumen, leadership and industry experience necessary for Employer Direct Healthcare to do just that."

About Employer Direct Healthcare and SurgeryPlus®

Employer Direct Healthcare is a market-leading healthcare services business providing high-quality and cost-efficient solutions for self-funded employers and their members. The company's solutions democratize healthcare for its members, facilitating access to top-quality care at fair prices nationwide.

Employer Direct Healthcare's first product, SurgeryPlus®, is the market-leading surgical benefit, providing full-service concierge and network services to millions of covered members across hundreds of employers. In 2022, the company will launch a first of its kind, comprehensive end-to-end oncology solution.

For more information and the latest updates about Employer Direct Healthcare, visit EDHC.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

