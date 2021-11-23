"Cannabis Science Fair" Event Will Showcase Efforts to Expand What We Know About Marijuana MCR Labs' inaugural "Cannabis Science Fair" at the Boston University BUild Lab on Dec. 11 will feature research projects from leading commercial and academic institutions.

BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Local cannabis testing leader MCR Labs is partnering with the Cannabis Center of Excellence (CCoE) and Innovate@BU to host "The Cannabis Science Fair," a first-of-its-kind event meant to showcase the work of institutions striving to expand our understanding of cannabis through research and analytical explorations.

MCR Labs' Education & Outreach team leverages community events to share cannabis knowledge and information with the public.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature poster presentations from commercial and academic institutions like SCIEX, Skell Labs, the University of Vermont, Harvard University and more. A keynote address on the importance of expanding cannabis research will be given by Harvard Medical School and MGH Primary Care Physician Dr. Peter Grinspoon, and several additional Massachusetts cannabis experts and researchers will address attendees throughout the event.

"Research restrictions continue to limit what we can know for certain about cannabis, so our goal with events like this is to inform the public with data and evidence-based insights," said Michael Kahn, MCR Labs founder and CEO. "Promoting current research efforts helps chip away at the stigma around cannabis by highlighting the important and credible work being done to expand our understanding of the plant's potential."

MCR Labs provides product compliance testing to licensed cannabis producers, but advancing research efforts is an important part of the company's mission. Proceeds generated by event sponsorships from analytical testing suppliers bioMérieux, Bio-Rad, and SCIEX, as well as donations being accepted during the event, will go towards funding future research and advocacy initiatives led by the CCoE, MCR Labs' community partner for "The Cannabis Science Fair."

"It's not exactly surprising, but we're still thrilled at this level of interest from businesses and researchers for a cannabis-focused event at an institution of higher education," said Marion McNabb, CCoE founder and president. "Seeing so many abstracts and innovation submissions shows the need to shine a spotlight on the latest in cannabis science."

"The Cannabis Science Fair" will be held at the Boston University BUild Lab IDG Capital Student Innovation Center on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. Anyone interested in learning more, sponsoring, or attending the event can find details on the event website.

About MCR Labs: MCR Labs is one of the longest operational cannabis testing laboratories on the East coast with facilities located in multiple legal cannabis markets in the Northeast. We are ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited providers of analytical cannabis product testing and R&D services committed to assisting licensed marijuana establishments, patients, researchers, entrepreneurs, and advocates. Our team of chemists and pharmaceutical scientists are dedicated to advancing public health and safety through leading-edge chemical analysis of cannabis products and offering unparalleled guidance and support for partners, regulators, and the communities we serve. For more information visit http://mcrlabs.com

