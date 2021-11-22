NARI Home Improvement Show Celebrating 40th Anniversary in January of 2022 - in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 National Association for the Remodeling Industry (NARI) Home Improvement Show will take place January 21-23, 2022 at the Huntington Convention Center in Downtown Cleveland, Ohio.

And the NARI team is ready for action!

It will be the first home improvement show since 2020 due to the pandemic and the first home improvement show of the New Year in northeast Ohio.

"This show will mark the 40th year NARI has orchestrated a home improvement show and our members, as busy as they have been, they are excited to meet the public, share their knowledge on the latest trends, designs and products, the industry has to offer," said Kathy Masterson, Executive Director of NARI, Greater Cleveland.

As in years past, the 2022 NARI Home Improvement Show will feature many of the areas local and national award-winning remodelers. Some of the attractions planned for this year's show include: The Chef's Table designed by Artistic Renovations featuring local chefs and students from Auburn Career Center; The He Shed/She Shed Feature by Remodel Me Today, JEMM Construction and students from Auburn, Lorain County and Medina County Career Centers; a Marker's Market featuring local makers and artisans as well as The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Pavilion.

Sponsors for the 2022 NARI Home Improvement Show include: Pella Window & Door Co. – Gunton, Cleveland Magazine, Union Home Mortgage, Willoughby Supply, Absolute Roofing and Ohio State Waterproofing.

Vendors interested in participating are urged to contact, Charlee Harris, for booth & sponsorship information and pricing at 860-918-0891 or via email at charlee@showevent.com . Other inquiries can be directed to Kathy Masterson, Executive Director at 216-631-7764 or via email at kmaterson@naricleveland.com .

The 2022 NARI Home Improvement Show will take place Friday, January 21 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., Saturday, January 22, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, January 23 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $14.00 and can be purchased in advance at NARIHomeshow.com or onsite at the box office.

Contact: Ed "Flash" Ferenc

djbflash@aol.com 216 789 2597

View original content:

SOURCE National Association of the Remodeling Industry