Kids Fill The Holidays With Magic In Lexus 'December To Remember' Campaign

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, kids of all ages look forward to a magical holiday season. Today, the iconic Lexus "December to Remember" marketing campaign returns with a renewed sense of anticipation and excitement, focusing on the magic kids bring to the holidays through their creativity and kindness. The two national broadcast spots feature the signature Lexus red bow, holiday melody and joyful moments.

Lexus

"Every year, the signature Lexus 'December to Remember' campaign celebrates people coming together during the holidays," said Vinay Shahani, vice president of Lexus marketing. "People look forward to the joy and magic of this time of year, and our dealers do a fantastic job of bringing the spirit of the season to life for our guests and their local communities."

This year, Lexus is making this December one to remember for kids affiliated with Boys & Girls Club of America. Nationally, Lexus will provide a $300,000 charitable donation to the organization. Locally, Lexus dealers will have the opportunity to surprise members of the Boys & Girls Club across the country with something special and exciting from their wish list – and deliver it with a big red bow. A few of the special moments will be captured on video and shared on social media.

The first spot, "Runway," captures the joy of a child helping Santa find the right house by turning her driveway into a holiday light-filled runway. The spot opens with a young girl asking, "Grandma, how wide are two reindeer?" then cuts to her counting steps to mark off the landing area, collecting her supplies and building a snowman. On Christmas morning, she proclaims, "It worked!" as she runs to the driveway to see their family's new 2022 Lexus ES F SPORT topped with the signature red bow.

The second spot, "Wonderland," focuses on a tween enlisting his friends to collect seasonal decorations in his dad's all-new 2022 NX F SPORT to transform the town square into an enchanting winter wonderland. They all come together in the backseat with their supplies and engage the new Lexus Interface to play holiday music on their way into town. As the lights of the square are illuminated so are their faces.

The 2021 Lexus "December to Remember" campaign broadcast spots are airing on cable, primetime, late night and sports programming, including NCAA Football, NFL, NHL, English Premier League and Soccer on ESPN. The integrated campaign also includes digital, with media running across select social media platforms.

The Lexus "December to Remember" event runs through January 3, 2022. To view the spots, please visit YouTube.com/Lexus.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 243 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers eight F SPORT models and one F performance model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

www.facebook.com/lexus

www.twitter.com/lexus

www.youtube.com/LexusVehicles

www.instagram.com/lexususa

https://www.pinterest.com/lexususa

Note to Editors: Lexus product information and images are available online via our news media website http://LexusNewsroom.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:





Amanda Roark Erin Portman 469-292-2636 512-736-1640 amanda.roark@lexus.com erin.portman@teamone-usa.com

Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexus