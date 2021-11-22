Frito-Lay® and Jimmy Fallon Team Up to Bring Back Childlike Wonder With 'Share More Joy' Holiday Campaign - Ring in the season with the return of the Frito-Lay Holiday Shop to Snacks.com

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- When you're a child, there's something truly magical about the holidays – something many of us lose as we get older. This year, it really is the "most wonderful time of the year" thanks to Frito-Lay's ' Share More Joy' campaign featuring one of the jolliest people around, global entertainer and late-night pioneer Jimmy Fallon. Airing during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the new TV commercial centers around The Tonight Show host singing a snack-lovers rendition of It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year. The commercial sets the stage for the rest of the campaign, which includes the long-awaited return of the second annual Frito-Lay Holiday Shop and support for Toys for Tots, an organization which collects and distributes new, unwrapped toys to children in need.

"The holidays are hands down my favorite time of the year," says Jimmy Fallon. "This year I'm teaming up with Frito-Lay to help capture some of that magical feeling with our own musical twist on a beloved classic through the Share More Joy campaign."

In the new TV spot, Jimmy offers a reimagined and modern look at the hilarious, relatable and tastiest moments of the holidays. With a festive snack train, epic snowball fights, and late-night gift wrapping mayhem, the commercial has everything you need to get in the Holi-Lays spirit. The full version of the ad can be found here.

The campaign launches just a day before NBC's Holiday Animation Night on Friday, November 26, which includes the highly anticipated premiere of Jimmy's "5 More Sleeps 'Til Christmas," the new animated family special inspired by his New York Times #1 bestselling book of the same name.

More Ways to Share More Joy

Back by popular demand, Frito-Lay is delighted to announce the return of its Holiday Shop available on Snacks.com. Perfect for the chip lover on your gift list, the shop has everything fans need to keep cozy while repping their favorite chips. The Holiday Shop will offer new merch, as well as favorites from years past including:

Cheetos®, Doritos®, and Lay's® Pom Beanies

Cheetos®, Doritos®, and Lay's® Holiday Sweatshirts

Doritos® Wearable Blanket

Doritos® Ornament

Cheetos® Pajamaralls

Cheetos®, Doritos®, and Lay's® Socks

Cheetos® and Doritos® Knit Scarves

Cheetos® Pet Bandana

The Holiday Shop is officially accepting orders: prices for the holiday items range from $15 - $75 USD with free shipping and are available while supplies last. Each product comes bundled with its corresponding bag of chips. Check out Snacks.com/HolidayShop for more information.

The magic of the holidays doesn't stop there. This season, you can find specially-marked holiday packages of Frito-Lay products that will benefit Toys for Tots with each purchase, now through December 31, up to $500,000. Toys for Tots , a national charitable program founded 73 years ago and run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each holiday season. Marking the second year of this partnership, Frito-Lay and PepsiCo will donate a combined $1 million to the Toys for Tots Program, furthering Frito-Lay's mission of spreading joy throughout the year.

"Inspiring joy every day, including during the most memorable moments this holiday season, is what Frito-Lay is all about," says Chris Bellinger, vice president of creative and digital, Frito-Lay North America. "The Share More Joy campaign has so many elements we intentionally created to make anyone smile. From the song itself, to Jimmy's multiple characters, to the double-dipping monster, to our gift-thematic holiday packaging in-store and support for Toys for Tots – we set out to see how much joy we could share this holiday season."

While the big man up north doesn't write back – Chester does. Find out if you've been nice, naughty or extra spicy this year via a letter from the master of mischief himself – Chester Cheetah. Simply scan the QR code on in-store PepsiCo Share More Joy displays or check out www.pepsicosharemorejoy.com and, after a fun quiz, Chester will share a letter that gives you the official word on which list you're on this year.

For more information on Frito-Lay and the Share More Joy campaign, you can follow Frito-Lay on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok and Facebook or visit www.pepsicosharemorejoy.com

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $18 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, N.Y. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com .

