A Different Giving Tuesday

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social impact organization, Catchafire, is calling on community members to give differently leading up to Tuesday, November 30th and refer their favorite Baltimore-based nonprofit to its newest initiative, Catchafire Baltimore . The Catchafire Foundation is providing Baltimore nonprofits with unlimited access to its volunteer matching platform for one year, totally free of charge, once they sign up. Baltimore nonprofits will have the ability to tap into a network of more than 100,000 skilled volunteers who will help pro bono with capacity building projects such as human resources, graphic design, grant writing, and more.

Absolutely anyone can refer a Baltimore-based nonprofit to baltimore.catchafire.org and Catchafire Interim CEO Kathy Wu Brady hopes Baltimore residents and community members will be encouraged to refer Baltimore nonprofits with causes close to their hearts. "We're giving generosity a makeover this year. For the first time ever, we're able to offer free access to our platform to an entire city—we're asking those who love Baltimore to help support the nonprofits who are the cornerstones to their community by sharing Catchafire."

Every year, Giving Tuesday represents the single most important day of the year for nonprofits and similar organizations—calling on philanthropists and volunteers alike to donate their time and money to support an important cause.

"While Catchafire will always be a prime platform for Giving Tuesday initiatives, Giving Tuesday isn't just about volunteering your skills, time or cash," said Brady. "It's also about sharing your experiences to help others."

Catchafire Volunteer Dreama Stafford says, "As a Baltimore resident, I've been able to make an impact for organizations and causes that I care deeply about in my community through volunteering online. I've been able to contribute during the pandemic and help those organizations navigate these incredibly difficult times. My work has given me the opportunity to grow as a professional designer, and develop my portfolio in ways I never thought possible, while making lasting connections with change-makers in our neighborhoods. I think [Baltimore nonprofits] could benefit from a similar project or skill set I offered to Bon Secours Community Works, I recommend [they] take two minutes and sign up on the platform to start connecting with thousands of volunteers just like me."

Lynne K., Executive Director of Baltimore Hunger Project heavily relied on Catchafire volunteers to pivot during the height of the pandemic. She recently spoke to Baltimore nonprofits about her experience at Catchafire Baltimore's roundtable event, "Catchafire is an invaluable resource that I am grateful to have the opportunity to use! The volunteers I have worked with are top notch, incredibly creative, helpful, and talented."

To learn more about referring a Baltimore nonprofit or to learn how to enroll your nonprofit in Catchafire Baltimore visit baltimore.catchafire.org.

