Christian Alliance, Premier Consulting Organization for the Faith-Based Community, Helps Organizations Leverage Resources, Overcome Shortfalls from COVID-19 Pandemic

BRONX, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Alliance, the premier consulting organization for the faith-based community, has been recognized for successfully helping a new generation of churches, ministries, and faith-based not-for-profits free up valuable resources to further their missions serving a higher purpose. In furtherance of this goal, Christian Alliance is offering its members complimentary analyses of the expenses their prospective church-member incur and coordinating and arranging special pricing for its members nationwide.

After the complimentary analysis, Christian Alliance recommends areas where vital cost savings could occur and then liaises with companies that understand the faith-based community and its challenges to get those savings accomplished. With over 80 years of experience in administration, purchasing, finance, church leadership, and hospitality ministry, Christian Alliance uses its network of connections to meet the needs of churches, ministries, and not-for-profits and to serve as their partner in today's marketplace. In addition to many services, Christian Alliance has notably worked with churches and pastors to meet insurance needs by reviewing existing policies and finding cost-effective alternatives that minimize financial strain on other services relative to their faith-based missions.

"The team at Christian Alliance enabled our ministry to save more than 45% on our energy services, which had a direct impact on our bottom line, remarked Rev. Bob Rodriguez of Radio Vision Cristiana, a Christian Alliance member.

"After a fire in 2014, our insurance provider dropped our policy," added Pastor Paul Peart of New Testament Temple Church of God, a Christian Alliance member. "The broker proposed three new insurances which were all over double the premium we were previously paying. Christian Alliance stepped in, providing us with not only excellent customer service but saved us over $10,000 annually on our insurance without changing our coverage ratios," he added.

The largest firm in the United States specializing in churches, ministries, and faith-based not-for-profits, Christian Alliance is finding its members added benefits and discounts in a fragmented marketplace and leveraging its existing relationships for the faith-based community, including the nation's 139,000 Evangelical and Pentecostal churches, at an increasingly challenging time.

"One of the ways many Americans have coped with the financial uncertainty during the pandemic has been to give less to the church," according to research by Barna Research, a leader in the study of cultural and religious trends. "Church attendance is not decreasing. It is decentralizing."

To learn more about how Christian Alliance can help churches, ministries, and faith-based not-for-profits free up valuable resources, please visit TheChristianAlliance.org .

