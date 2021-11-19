Tri Global Energy Chairman And CEO Named To Dallas 500 Business Leaders List

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- D CEO Magazine has named Tri Global Energy Chairman and CEO John Billingsley to its newly announced Dallas 500 list – the annual list of the most powerful business leaders in Dallas/Fort Worth. This is the first year Billingsley has been included in the list. In the 2022 list, Tri Global Energy represents the only company with an exclusive focus on renewable energy.

Blue Cloud I Wind Project near Muleshoe, Texas

" Texas is forging a path forward toward clean power," said John Billingsley , Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy.

The list – now in its seventh year – features the region's most influential leaders in more than 50 different industry categories, such as: leading industries (multiple categories such as aerospace/aviation, retail/ecommerce and manufacturing/consumer goods); real estate; professional services; technology; healthcare; arts, sports, leisure; education and non-profits.

"It's truly a sign of the times," said Billingsley. "Texas has always been America's energy leader, but now the state – especially North Texas – is helping forge our path forward toward clean, renewable power for the future."

"The 2022 edition showcases the unique energy of these North Texas leaders," said Gillea Allison, president of D Magazine Partners and publisher of D CEO. "There is no other region in the country with the breadth of talent, passion, and commitment as Dallas-Fort Worth," Allison said. "I am particularly excited by their commitment to making Dallas an even better place to work, live, and grow a business."

Tri Global Energy is among America's 10 largest U.S. developers of renewable energy, including wind, solar and energy storage projects. The company was founded in Dallas 12 years ago, and for 10 consecutive years, has been the leading developer of wind power in Texas. In Texas alone, Tri Global Energy renewable energy projects represent over $800 million in taxes and royalties to local communities, $105 million in payments to landowners and investors and $6.8 billion in capital investments projected over 30 years.

Billingsley, a West Texas native and Texas Tech University graduate, has founded and operated more than 20 businesses in industries as diverse as accounting and banking to agriculture, real estate and manufacturing. He founded Tri Global Energy based on a business model of involving local landowners and communities in wind power projects, and he has led the company through more than a decade of growth and expansion.

We are developers of sustainable energy. Tri Global Energy's mission is to improve communities through local economic development generated by originating and commercializing renewable energy and storage projects. The company currently originates and develops utility-scale wind, solar and energy storage projects in Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Tri Global Energy's headquarters is in Dallas with regional development offices in Lubbock, Texas; El Paso and Forreston, Illinois; and Reynolds and Hartford City, Indiana. For more information, visit www.triglobalenergy.com.

