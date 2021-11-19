Bedsure Experts Introduces The Mattress Topper Series for Optimal Spinal Support

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedsure, a leading home textile manufacturer with products sold to over 15 million customers worldwide, has recruited a team of experts in the mattress industry to strengthen its effort to maximize the coziness customers expect from the brand.

Bedsure recognizes that an optimal mattress can be a rare find, and the replacement can be costly and time-consuming. A mattress topper is an alternative and affordable solution but is often underrated. According to Bedsure's sleep experts, mattress toppers provide additional and essential support to one's spine at night and will effectively reduce and eliminate back pain.

After recognizing the market needs of a perfect mattress and the high cost it comes with to trial and error, Bedsure's sleep experts have conducted extensive research on multiple elements of having good and comfy nights of sleep, including providing the right amount of softness, pleasant scent, and ergonomic support from the mattress.

With their industry expertise and a lengthy research and development process, Bedsure's sleep experts could design several mattress topper products. They are designed for easy to maintain and will effectively upgrade and improve the quality and experience of their current mattress at an affordable price.

For Extra Refreshed Nights

Bedsure Bamboo Charcoal Infused Mattress Topper (SRP $119.99)

The Bamboo Charcoal Infused Mattress Topper comes with a lyocell and polyester-made pillow top that elevates the comfort level of an ordinary mattress. The air mesh back allows for extra airflow underneath the mattress support, which bring the perfect breathability and cooling sensation for those hot sleepers.

The charcoal infused foam absorbs unpleasant scent from the surroundings, and the Topper is OEKO-TEX and CertiPUR-US certified for its harmful, material-free nature. Customers of all ages can enjoy it.

The Bedsure Bamboo Charcoal Infused Mattress Topper is ideal for those seeking for additional comfort, and can be purchased starting from $119.99, The Bedsure Bamboo Charcoal Infused Mattress Topper is available in six sizes, ranging from Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, to California King.

For Complete Spinal Support

Bedsure S-Curve Ergonomic Mattress Topper (SRP $139.99)

The Bedsure S-Curve Ergonomic Mattress Topper provides ergonomic support for all sleepers sleeping in all positions. The four layers of materials, including a bamboo cover, memory foam, standard foam, and a mesh bottom, are sandwiched into an S-shaped Curve to provide a firm, and zoned ergonomic support that contours to human body curves.

The mixture of firmness and softness curved into a S shape enables for aligned spinal support that relieves sleepers from back pain in the morning. The zipped cover also makes it extremely easy to clean.

The Bedsure S-Curve Ergonomic Mattress Topper is ideal for those suffering from spinal discomfort from a less than comfortable mattress. Starting from $139.99, the Bedsure S-Curve Ergonomic Mattress Topper is available in five sizes, including Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, and King.

For Comprehensive Comfort

Bedsure Three Layered Hybrid Foam Mattress Topper (SRP 129.99)

The Bedsure Three Layered Hybrid Foam Mattress Topper provides a reversible four-level zoned support at two different firmness levels. Layered with five different types of foams, the Hybrid Foam Mattress Topper can absorb unpleasant scent with its charcoal-infused foam, release a pleasant smell with its green tea-infused foam, and provide zoned firmness support at multiple firmness levels for aligned spinal support.

Ideal for those sleeping on a mattress too firm or too soft, the Bedsure Three Layered Hybrid Foam Mattress Topper starts from $129.99, and is available in four sizes, including Twin, Full, Queen, and King.

Customers who wish to purchase these mattress topper products for extra comfort and pain relief can do so on Bedsure's homepage or Amazon Storefront.

