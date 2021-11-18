Former Ticketmaster and Live Nation Exec Joins Evvnt Board, as the Company Surpasses 2 Million Tickets Milestone

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evvnt Inc. the industry leader in event discovery, marketing and ticketing, today announced experienced ticketing executive Tim Chambers has joined the Evvnt Board.

With over 30 years experience in the live entertainment and international ticketing industry, Chambers has worked in high profile roles at some of the world's biggest companies including VP European Development at Ticketmaster and SVP International Corporate Development for Live Nation Entertainment, as well as previously being the founder of TicketWeb in the UK.

In an extra boost to its ticketing services, the appointment of Chambers comes at a time when Evvnt announced it has sold over 2 million tickets to local, live events in communities across the US. When Covid hit and events were being cancelled, Evvnt relocated from the UK to the US and embarked on a successful strategy to partner with local US media publishers to access local event creators and also acquired the US-based Geotix, adding a ticketing arm to its operations.

Evvnt has now emerged from the pandemic in a stronger position than before, helping thousands of event creators to make revenue again and allowing millions of consumers to find and book events and experiences in their local communities.

"Having Tim Chambers join our Board, with his many years of ticketing and live events industry experience, at the same time as we hit our 2 million tickets milestone, is a real boost for us at this exciting stage in our journey. We are a young company with big ambitions. Our mission is to do for events what Google did for search - we are building the events infrastrastructure for the internet and aiming to grow Evvnt into a $billion business. With Tim on board, I'm confident we will achieve our mission," said Richard Green, Founder & CEO of Evvnt.

Tim Chambers said: "Evvnt has a unique position in the industry, having started out as a powerful, automated marketing platform for events, it has now developed into an event ticketing platform following its acquisition of Geotix. This puts Evvnt in a strong position to compete with some of the ticketing pure-plays out there in the sector, but with its additional event discovery and marketing platform, it has an extra string to its bow that other ticketing companies don't have. Ticketing with inbuilt, automated and effective marketing is every promoter's dream."

ABOUT EVVNT

Evvnt enables event organizers and venues of all sizes to ticket, manage and promote their events across the whole Evvnt ecosystem of event listing sites, calendars, directories, social networks and search engines, from a single promotion platform. Evvnt forms the industry's largest Events Advertising Network with 100m+ consumers., 250k+ event creators and 5,200+ event discovery calendars operating in the US, UK and worldwide.

Evvnt Inc. | Media Relations | press@evvnt.com | www.evvnt.com

View original content:

SOURCE Evvnt Inc.