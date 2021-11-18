FleishmanHillard Expands Guardforce AI Account Remit

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard has been chosen to provide international communications and media relations support for Guardforce AI Co. Limited ("Guardforce AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GFAI)(NASDAQ:GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider in Asia.

FleishmanHillard will work closely with the Guardforce AI management team to develop and implement a comprehensive communications program to grow brand awareness internationally as Guardforce AI continues to expand its cybersecurity and robotics solutions, providing top-notch security services for public and private sector organizations in Asia. Leveraging its nearly 40 years of experience in the security industry, Guardforce AI has built a leading Robot as a Service solution powered by artificial intelligence and managed by an intelligent online robotics platform. The platform can remotely manage and monitor robots deployed with clients to protect their high-value assets.

FleishmanHillard has provided communications support to Guardforce AI since 2020 and recently managed its Nasdaq listing communications activities in the United States. The expansion of the remit will see FleishmanHillard capitalize on its extensive network of offices and affiliate offices around the network to support Guardforce AI's growth internationally.

Terence Yap, chairman of Guardforce AI, said, "We are very pleased to continue and expand our relationship with FleishmanHillard, which has expertise, scale and reach in all the markets we are targeting. We've established ourselves as the leader in security solutions in Asia and will continue to elevate our services and capabilities in robotics and cybersecurity areas. There's clearly plenty of growth opportunity for Guardforce AI, and we need a strong communications consultancy like FleishmanHillard to advise us in this journey."

Patrick Yu, general manager, senior vice president and senior partner at FleishmanHillard in Hong Kong, said, "It's highly gratifying that we continue to work with Guardforce AI to support their international communications. We look forward to building the relationship further and to supporting Guardforce AI as they grow their business internationally, particularly following its recent Nasdaq listing."

About FleishmanHillard

FleishmanHillard specializes in public relations, reputation management, public affairs, brand marketing, digital strategy, social engagement and content strategy. FleishmanHillard was named 2021 PRovoke Global Agency of the Year, 2020 Campaign Global PR Agency of the Year, 2019 PRWeek U.S. Outstanding Large Agency; ICCO Network of the Year – Americas 2017-2020; PRovoke Media Greater China Consultancy of the Year 2020; PRWeek UK Large Consultancy of the Year 2021; Human Rights Campaign Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality 2018-2020; and NAFE's "Top Companies for Executive Women" 2010-2020. The firm's award-winning work is widely heralded, including at the Cannes International Festival of Creativity. FleishmanHillard is part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, and has 80 offices in more than 30 countries, plus affiliates in 50 countries.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,300 public relations professionals in more than 370 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group delivers for clients through a relentless focus on talent, continuous pursuit of innovation and a culture steeped in collaboration. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc. (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

View original content:

SOURCE FleishmanHillard Inc.