CHLA Celebrates 2021 Stars of the Industry Winners Hospitality colleagues salute best of California's staff and properties

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel & Lodging Association and the state's 6,000 hospitality providers today honored 16 individuals and properties who represent the best of California's lodging industry during its annual Stars of the Industry awards.

"Throughout the trying times of the pandemic, these outstanding people persevered, exemplifying what California hospitality is all about," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, President and CEO of CHLA. "They went far beyond the extra mile to fulfill colleagues and guests needs and provide the positive experiences they expect from our hotels and motels."

Many of outstanding lodging employees and properties were nominated by colleagues throughout California. Three finalists were selected for each category, and CHLA judges selected the winners based on outstanding and unusual service to the industry, service to their colleagues and guests, and service to the community.

This year's winners represent California's diverse range of individuals, properties and locations.

The winners were announced at an in-person ceremony, led by CHLA Chair Bijal Patel and Mr. Mohrfeld, at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach. The 2021 Stars of the Industry winners are:

Outstanding Lodging Employee of the Year:

Large Property: Salvador Sorro – InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco

Medium Property: Gerardo Alvarez – The US Grant

Small Property: Andrew Rutherford – Rest, A Boutique Hotel

Outstanding Manager of the Year:

Large Property: David Stieve – Terranea Resort

Medium Property: Carlos Iribe – Pacific Palms Resort

Small Property: Adreanna Flores , Days Inn by Wyndham

Outstanding General Manager of the Year:

Large Property: Misoon Kong – DoubleTree by Hilton San Jose

Medium Property: Stefan Mühle – Argonaut Hotel

Small Property: Franck Legrand – Cornell Hotel de France

Stevan Porter Emerging Hospitality Leader of Year Award: This award honors an exemplary lodging employee under 30 who has demonstrated superior professional dedication, leadership, and a fresh perspective to their job.

Julie Poincenot – Fairmont San Francisco

WIL Connect Leader of the Year Award: This award is given to a female hospitality professional who serves as a leader and role model within the hotel community.

Karina Chung – Rosewood Miramar Beach

HD Supply Housekeeping Award: This award recognizes housekeepers/room attendants who show commitment to extraordinary guest service, exceptional cleanliness of guest rooms and public areas, and a true passion for the hospitality business.

Large Property: Christopher Bennett – The Meritage Resort and Spa, and Vista Collina Resort

Medium/Small Property: Shirley Chen – Argonaut Hotel

Community Service Award: This award is given for programs that demonstrate the individual property's responsiveness to the local community.

1070 Hospitality/Holiday Inn Express Ukiah

Good Earthkeeping Award: This award recognizes lodging properties that have developed a culture toward integrating environmental management practices that improve everyday operations and the bottom line, while maintaining quality service and exceeding guest expectations.

Portola Hotel and Spa at Monterey Bay

Guest Relations Award: This award is given to hotels for programs that develop a climate conducive to new or repeat business, create goodwill among guests or effectively solve guest complaints.

Embassy Suites by Hilton San Diego-La Jolla

