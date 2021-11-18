Ambetter of Illinois Health Plan Insured by Celtic Insurance Company Offers Health Insurance in 14 Counties Across Illinois

Illinois residents can choose from a variety of plans that fit their needs and budgets

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Open enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace in Illinois runs through January 15, 2022. Ambetter of Illinois, insured by Celtic Insurance Company, is offering affordable health insurance options in 14 counties across Illinois through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

"The COVID-19 pandemic revealed the importance of making healthcare more accessible to help ensure communities can receive the care they need," said James Kiamos, Plan President and CEO. "Ambetter of Illinois has a variety of plans and benefits, so more people have access to affordable, high quality health insurance options."

Ambetter offers health plans that deliver value to its members, in addition to quality care. It also provides members with additional services and benefits so they can get the most out of their coverage:

$0 Copay for Telehealth

Ambetter Telehealth provides convenient, 24-hour access to in-network providers for non-emergency health issues. With a $0 copay (except on HSA plans), members can get medical advice, a diagnosis, or a prescription via phone or video, without having to leave their homes. The service also allows them to upload images that can support their doctor consultation, and a summary of the visit can be shared with their primary care provider.

Affordable and Reliable Coverage

Ambetter of Illinois provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations, and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Ambetter of Illinois also covers the cost of COVID-19 tests and the associated physician's visit when medically appropriate.

Online Enrollment Assistance

Through the Ambetter of Illinois website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies, and directly enroll in coverage – all from one place. The platform is built for mobile access as well, so people can enroll using their smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save their progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment at their convenience.

My Health Pays

Members have access to the My Health Pays ® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active, saving smart, and being well. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges, and can earn up to $500 in rewards* in 2022. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as copays and deductibles. My Health Pays ® also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Walgreens Discounts

Ambetter of Illinois and Walgreens are improving the affordability of health and wellness products for members in Illinois . In 2022, Ambetter members will receive a 20% discount on Walgreens-branded over-the-counter health and wellness products including, but not limited to, allergy, blood pressure and diagnostics, children's medications, cough/cold relief, dental, diabetes, diet aids and supplements, digestive health and nausea, first aid, foot care, hand sanitizer, healthcare appliances, hearing aid batteries, home healthcare solutions, humidifiers, pain relief, reader glasses, sanitary, sleep aids, smoking cessation, sun care, vaporizers, and vitamins and supplements.

Below is a list of counties in which Ambetter of Illinois will be offered:

• Cook • Kankakee • Monroe • DuPage • Kendall • Rock Island • Grundy • Lake • St. Clair • Henry • Madison • Will • Kane • Mercer



Illinois residents interested in learning more about Ambetter of Illinois or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterofillinois.com.

*Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Login to the member portal at Member.AmbetterHealth.com for specifics.

About Ambetter of Illinois

Ambetter of Illinois serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace. Ambetter of Illinois is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise. For more information, please visit ambetterofillinois.com.

