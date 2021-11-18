Akamai Technologies Named to Environmental, Social and Governance Stock Indexes

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc . (NASDAQ: AKAM), the world's most trusted solution to power and protect digital experiences, today announces that the company is included in the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and the FTSE4Good Index . Such indexes offer investors a way to integrate environmental, social and governance ("ESG") factors into their investment decisions.

The DJSI was launched in 1999 and was among the first set of global indexes to track the largest and leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies. After applying a range of financially relevant and industry specific ESG criteria, a total sustainability score is assigned to each company. Based on this score, Akamai once again met the criteria to be included in the DJSI North America, as it has since 2013. The company's scores improved over last year in all three assessment categories: Governance and Economic, Environmental Dimension and Social Dimension.

Additionally, earlier this year, the FTSE4Good Index Series announced its inclusion of Akamai for the seventh consecutive year. FTSE4Good is a global sustainable investment index series, designed to identify companies that demonstrate strong ESG practices measured against international standards. Its tradable indexes meet the needs of investors who want instant and cost-effective exposure to ESG-minded companies like Akamai.

"Akamai believes that business can be a greater force for good," said Nicole Fitzpatrick, deputy general counsel and chief ESG officer, Akamai Technologies. "We have taken significant steps to assess, measure, and report on our ESG progress. Inclusion in these two indexes is recognition of Akamai's commitment to creating a company culture that embraces sustainable business practices."

Akamai continues to make progress in its ESG performance. From reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over 30% since 2015 and powering its edge platform with 50% renewable energy, to the millions invested in global STEM education programs for underserved students, to employee volunteerism and disaster relief efforts, giving back to the planet and the community is a big part of the company's identity and a key reason for its success as a business.

Akamai powers and protects life online. The most innovative companies worldwide choose Akamai to secure and deliver their digital experiences - helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. With the world's largest and most trusted edge platform, Akamai keeps apps, code, and experiences closer to users - and threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's security, content delivery, and edge compute products and services at www.akamai.com, blogs.akamai.com, or follow Akamai Technologies on Twitter and LinkedIn.

