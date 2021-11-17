Guaranteed Rate Companies Announces Executive Leadership Changes to Support Continued Growth

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Companies, one of America's premier retail mortgage and financial services firms, is announcing significant organizational changes to its executive leadership team to support its record-setting growth as it aims to become the nation's No. 1 lender.

James Elliott has been named President of OriginPoint, a recently formed mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate and Compass.

John Palmiotto, Chief Retail Production Officer for the Midwest and East, will take on the newly created role of Chief Production Officer and Head of Sales for Guaranteed Rate. And James Elliott, Chief Retail Production Officer for the West, has been named President of OriginPoint, a recently formed mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate and Compass.

"John and James are two of the best people and most talented sales leaders in the industry, and we are very excited about the continued positive impact both will have in their new roles," said Guaranteed Rate President and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "As Head of Sales, John will help us continue our incredible growth, and James is the perfect fit to make sure OriginPoint gets off to an amazing start."

Palmiotto, who has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry, will focus on driving even more business and identifying new opportunities across the company's expansive geographic footprint. "I'm confident we will reach our goals for next year–to be number one in the country for recruiting, purchase and volume—and I appreciate the opportunity to help get us there," said Palmiotto.

Elliott will bring more than three decades of experience in the mortgage industry and a track record of driving exponential growth to his new role at OriginPoint. "I am thrilled to have the opportunity of leading OriginPoint as we gear up to open our doors for business at the end of this year," said Elliott. "Working alongside the stellar leadership team at Compass, we are building OriginPoint to be a world class, industry leading force to be reckoned with."

About Guaranteed Rate Companies

Guaranteed Rate is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Headquartered in Chicago, the Guaranteed Rate Companies have more than 10,000 employees in over 850 branches across the U.S., serving all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its founding in 2000, Guaranteed Rate Companies have helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances and funded more than $73 billion in loans in 2020 alone. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. Honors and awards include: Top Lender for Online Service for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; Best Mortgage Lender for Online Loans and Best Mortgage Lender for Refinancing by NerdWallet for 2021; HousingWire's 2020 Tech100 award for the company's industry-leading FlashCloseSM technology; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's 2021 list of Top Retail Mortgage Lenders; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for six consecutive years; and Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

John Palmiotto will take on the newly created role of Chief Production Officer and Head of Sales for Guaranteed Rate.

Guaranteed Rate Companies Logo (PRNewsfoto/Guaranteed Rate Companies)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guaranteed Rate Companies