Directed IRA Customers Invested Over $40M in Gemini Crypto IRA Solution in First 5 Months Strategic relationship between Gemini and Directed IRA allows self-directed IRAs and solo 401(k)s to buy and sell crypto

PHOENIX, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since launching its Crypto IRA Solution through a strategic relationship with Gemini in May 2021, Directed IRA has attracted over $40M in crypto IRA investments as of October 2021. Directed IRA is on track to have over $100M invested into IRA owned crypto trading accounts at Gemini within its first year.



"IRAs of the future will own Bitcoin, crypto, and other digital assets. The IRA and crypto expertise of Directed IRA and Gemini has resulted in a best-in-class and simplified low-fee Crypto IRA product." Mat Sorensen, Attorney, Founder, and CEO of Directed IRA by Directed Trust Company.

Through the strategic relationship, Directed IRA and Gemini are simplifying the process of using an IRA to invest in cryptocurrency and putting trading and investment controls in the hands of the IRA owner in a cost-effective manner.

Directed IRA selected Gemini because they are one of the few licensed and audited providers in the crypto industry and have leading product, security, licensing, and compliance capabilities.

"We're proud of the tremendous growth that Directed IRA has experienced in offering crypto exposure to IRA owners. As the exclusive custody and exchange provider of Directed IRA we're thrilled that investors have diversified their retirement holdings with crypto assets and look forward to continuing support of further growth in this space." said Kristen Mirabella, Director, Business Development, at Gemini.

About Directed IRA

Directed IRA by Directed Trust Company is a licensed and audited trust company in Arizona assisting IRA customers nationwide. Directed IRA is audited annually by third party CPA firms and is examined by Arizona Department of Insurance and Financial Institutions (AZDIFI). Directed IRA has processed over $1B in customer transactions and is the highest rated for customer service in the self-directed IRA industry (based on hundreds of verified google reviews).

Directed IRA's leadership team consists of attorneys, CPAs, and industry credentialed professionals. Directed offers the full spectrum of accounts that can be invested into crypto, including Roth IRA, Traditional IRA, SEP IRA, HSA, Coverdell ESA, Solo 401(k), Custodial 401k, Inherited Roth and Traditional IRAs, and Backdoor Roth IRAs.

Directed IRA has been at the forefront of crypto IRA investing. Its founder and CEO, Mat Sorensen, used his retirement account in 2017 to buy crypto and Directed IRA has been helping clients since 2018. Mat is an attorney and the author of the #1 book on self-directed IRAs, The Self-Directed IRA Handbook, which has sold over 35,000 copies and which includes a chapter on cryptocurrency investing with an IRA.

About Gemini

Gemini Trust Company, LLC is a New York trust company that is a fiduciary and subject to the capital reserve requirements, cybersecurity requirements, and banking compliance standards set forth by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYSDFS) and the New York Banking Law. Gemini's simple, reliable, and secure products are built to empower the individual. Gemini was founded in 2014 by twin brothers Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

CONTACT: Joanna Garzilli, Business Development Officer, Crypto Division, 602-654-3281, joanna.garzilli@directedira.com

Strategic relationship between Gemini and Directed IRA allows self-directed IRAs and solo 401(k)s to buy and sell crypto

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Directed IRA & Directed Trust Company