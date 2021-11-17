Dataminr Recognized in Deloitte's 2021 Technology Fast 500™ as one of North America's Fastest-Growing Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dataminr , the leading real-time information discovery platform, today announced it ranked 465 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year.

"Dataminr's real-time event and information discovery platform has revolutionized the way corporations and governments learn about events and risks that impact their organizations," said Dataminr Founder and CEO, Ted Bailey. "Dataminr is thrilled to be recognized for the fourth year for our continued revenue growth as we scale to meet the growing global demand for our products."

Following a $475M growth financing in early 2021, which valued the company at $4.1B, Dataminr has continued to rapidly expand across the corporate enterprise and accelerate its international private and public sector customer footprint throughout Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The company recently acquired the pioneering real-time data geovisualization platform WatchKeeper and real-time crisis response platform Krizo, which will both be integrated into Dataminr Pulse, the company's product for corporate enterprises.

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

Since its founding in 2009, Dataminr has created the world's leading real-time information discovery platform which detects digital patterns of emerging events and critical information from public data signals. Today, Dataminr's leading AI platform performs trillions of daily computations across billions of public data inputs from over 200,000 unique public data sources ranging from global and regional social media platforms, blogs, web forums, audio and radio transmissions, the deep and dark web, cyber signals, and public IoT sensors.

The company's growing corporate customer base, which includes over half of the Fortune 50, spans multiple industries, including financial services, technology, retail, consumer products, transportation, insurance, healthcare, energy, and media. Dataminr's public sector customers include first responders and global NGOs such as the United Nations.

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Dataminr

Dataminr delivers the earliest warnings on high-impact events and critical information far in advance of other sources. Recognized as one of the world's leading AI businesses, Dataminr enables faster response, more effective risk mitigation, and stronger crisis management for public and private sector organizations spanning global corporations, first responders, NGOs, and newsrooms. Recently valued at $4.1B, Dataminr is one of New York's top private technology companies, with 800 employees across seven global offices.

Since its founding in 2009, Dataminr has created the world's leading real-time information discovery platform, which detects digital patterns of emerging events and critical information from public data signals. The company has been recognized for its groundbreaking AI Platform and rapid revenue growth by Forbes AI 50, and Deloitte Fast 500 and has been named to Forbes Cloud 100 for five consecutive years.

Alongside Dataminr's corporate product, Dataminr Pulse, the company provides public sector organizations with its First Alert product for first responders, including the United Nations, which relies on First Alert in over 100 countries. Dataminr for News is used by more than 650 newsrooms and by over 30,000 journalists worldwide.

