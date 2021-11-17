Create Your Easiest Thanksgiving Feast Ever with eMeals, Josh Cellars & Yellow Tail

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone loves Thanksgiving get-togethers, but the meal planning and preparation can be a heavy load for the host. Now coming to the rescue is the Thanksgiving Extravaganza Occasions Plan from eMeals, America's leading meal planning service, and Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, the family-owned wine and spirits importer and marketer.

With easy classic recipes, complementary wine recommendations, digitally generated grocery lists and fast online shopping options, the plan lessens the stress of entertaining while also helping you create your most memorable Thanksgiving table ever. It's available at no charge to both eMeals subscribers and non-subscribers at https://emeals.com/occasions/thanksgiving-dinner.

Classics made easy: Designed to serve 8 to 10 hungry people, the Thanksgiving Extravaganza menu offers a simple road map for assembling your holiday dinner with less fuss and a few special touches. The star of the show is a dry-brined turkey that marinates in the refrigerator with an herb-based rub for two days, complete with a simple pan gravy made from turkey drippings. Side dishes are Apple-Pecan Dressing, Fennel and Orange Mixed Green Salad, Green Bean and Crispy Shallot Casserole, Sweet Potato Casserole, and Lemon-Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Radishes.

And that's not all. With an appetizer of Blue Cheese- and Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms (prep ahead, bake just before guests arrive) and a Pumpkin Spice Cake with Maple Cinnamon Buttercream Frosting for dessert (a three-layer grand finale), you'll have all your bases covered – and an elegant spread to boot.

Wine as you dine: Along with easy-make eMeals recipes for classic dishes, the Thanksgiving Extravaganza plan features wine pairings from two of Deutsch Wines' brands to further streamline your holiday entertaining. From the Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon paired with the mushroom appetizer to Josh Cellars Pinot Noir (with the turkey), Yellow Tail Sauvignon Blanc (with the salad), Yellow Tail Chardonnay (with the sweet potato casserole) and Josh Cellars Prosecco (with the cake), the recommendations are affordable, delicious and built into the plan so you don't have to spend extra time choosing your wine offerings.

Shopping shortcuts, online or off: There's no need to create a written grocery list or enter each ingredient individually in your online shopping cart. Simply select the recipes you want to make from the eMeals mobile app or the Thanksgiving Extravaganza landing page, and eMeals will generate a shopping list that you can use to self-shop at your local grocery store or tap for online grocery fulfillment from Amazon, Walmart, Kroger or any of the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. The menu's wine recommendations pop up with each associated recipe, so wine can be added with a click. Thanksgiving shopping has never been easier.

Easy weeknight dinners, too: eMeals' meal planning service isn't just for holidays. For as little as $5/month, subscribers receive seven dinner menus every week from their choice of 15 dinner plans (Quick and Healthy, Keto, Low Carb, 30 Minute, Kid Friendly, Low Calorie, Plant Based and more), plus Occasions Plans and Bonus Collections that are added regularly. Subscribers can also mix and match menus from any style and substitute favorites from previous weeks. Free 14-day trials are available at www.emeals.com.

About eMeals

eMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers and the brands they love to online grocery pickup and delivery. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the app automatically generates a weekly shopping list that can be self-shopped or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by Walmart, AmazonFresh, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, H.E.B., and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably. For more information, visit www.emeals.com.

About Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Initially called W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd., Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits was founded in 1981 by Chairman Bill Deutsch to market quality wines produced by prestigious families from major wine regions of the world. Still family-owned today, the company's portfolio now includes award-winning wines from Australia: [ yellow tail ], [ yellow tail ] Bubbles; [ yellow tail ] Pure Bright; California: Bellacosa; Girard Winery, Joseph Carr, Josh Cellars, Josh Cellars Reserve, Layer Cake; The Calling; France: Andre Lurton, Cave de Lugny, Fleurs de Prairie, Hob Nob Vineyards, Sauvion et Fils; Italy: Barone Fini, Villa Pozzi; New Zealand: The Crossings; Portugal: Quinta Do Vale Meao; Argentina: Clos de los Siete; and award-winning spirits: Redemption Whiskey, Bib & Tucker Bourbon, Masterson's Rye, Luksusowa Vodka and Gray Whale Gin. For more information, visit www.deutschfamily.com.

