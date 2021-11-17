Blackmer Increasing Manufacturing Footprint & Production Capabilities with Renovation Project

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackmer, part of PSG, a Dover (NYSE: DOV) company, and a global leader in specialty pumps and reciprocating compressor technologies, today announced the initiation of an ambitious construction and renovation project at its headquarters in Grand Rapids, MI, that will increase its manufacturing footprint and production capabilities. When fully completed in June 2023, the project will result in the creation of 56,000 square feet of new manufacturing, office, R&D, and training space that will create more than 50 new jobs for the West Michigan community and help grow the Blackmer operation.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

"The new 56,000 square foot structure will deliver many benefits for Blackmer, our customers, and the community. As a result, we will be even better positioned to continue providing innovative, high-quality pump products with unparalleled product performance to our customers," explained Bob Lauson, General Manager of Blackmer.

The project officially started in March 2021 with a pre-construction and preparation phase. The plant expansion phase of the project starts in January 2022. The anticipated completion date for the facility expansion is December 2022. Once new construction has been concluded, renovation of the existing building will begin with an anticipated completion date of June 2023.

"As we implement this project, we have been working with our construction partners to minimize any potential disruptions of our internal operations, ensuring that Blackmer can continue to meet the needs of customers while construction is ongoing," added Lauson.

The new building and renovated facility will feature several environmental benefits that will help Blackmer reduce its carbon footprint. Among the changes will be up-to-date and energy-efficient lighting, heating, air-conditioning and manufacturing systems. Additionally, the project will allow Blackmer to maintain the appropriate amount of green space within the facility property.

For more information on Blackmer, please go to blackmer.com. For more information on PSG, please go to psgdover.com.

About Blackmer:

Blackmer® is the leading global provider of innovative and high-quality positive displacement, regenerative turbine and centrifugal pump, and reciprocating compressor technologies for the transfer of liquids and gasses. For more than a century, the Blackmer name has stood for unparalleled product performance, superior services and support, well-timed innovation and a commitment to total customer satisfaction. Supported by a worldwide network of distributors and original equipment manufacturers, Blackmer pumps and compressors are used in a multitude of applications in the Process, Energy and Military & Marine markets. Blackmer, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, is part of PSG, a Dover company. For more information on Blackmer, please go to blackmer.com.

About PSG:

PSG is a global pump and dispensing solution expert and leading manufacturer of pumps, systems and related flow-control technology for the safe and efficient transfer of critical and valuable fluids and materials. Headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, IL, USA, PSG is comprised of several world-class brands, including Abaque™, All-Flo, Almatec®, Blackmer®, Ebsray®, EnviroGear®, Griswold®, Hydro Systems, Mouvex®, Neptune™, Quattroflow™ and Wilden®. PSG products are manufactured on three continents, North America, Europe and Asia, in state-of-the-art facilities that practice lean manufacturing and are ISO-certified. PSG is part of the Pumps and Process Solutions segment of Dover Corporation. For additional information on PSG, please visit psgdover.com. PSG: Where Innovation Flows.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

PSG Contact:

Mark Pyk

(616) 475-9330

mark.pyk@psgdover.com



Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

asakowicz@dovercorp.com



Dover Investor Contact:

Andrey Galiuk, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(630) 743-5131

agaliuk@dovercorp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dover