Warehowz Launches Direct-to-Consumer Solution

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehowz, a cloud-based, on-demand warehousing marketplace, has integrated a new direct-to-consumer (D2C) solution enabling businesses to deliver goods faster, while minimizing costs and maintaining control.

"Retailers are facing increased pressure to deliver their goods into the hands of consumers faster than ever before, while managing costs," said Darrell Jervey, founder and CEO of Warehowz. "This often requires placing goods as close to the end customer as possible, often through multiple fulfillment partners. It isn't easy to constantly find new warehouses, as well as manage costs, data and inventory. Warehowz's D2C solution gives sellers the flexibility to scale their warehouse network outside of large commitments and cumbersome contracting, all in one place."

Powered by Etail Solutions, Warehowz D2C equips both small and large brands with game-changing capabilities including:

Leveraging Warehowz's network of over 1,500 warehouses and 3PLs to quickly identify, qualify and contract with the right D2C warehouse partner

Viewing inventory across multiple warehouses and 3PLs

Connecting multiple sales channels including online retailers, marketplaces, shopping cart platforms and more

Optimizing every order by location, number of packages and carrier, enabling substantial savings in shipping expenses.

Warehowz D2C seamlessly integrates data from warehouse management systems (WMS), enterprise management systems (ERP) and more. Other solutions often require the removal of ingrained systems and the implementation of new and costly proprietary solutions. Brands can accelerate and grow D2C within weeks – instead of months – while dramatically reducing the cost to access this functionality.

"In today's economy, it's all about speed," added Jervey. "To effectively fill orders to the consumer's satisfaction, a retailer may need as many as 10 warehouse locations to reach them with 2-day delivery. Our D2C solution will help brands to maximize efficiencies by tapping into affordable, on-demand warehousing connecting them to the largest network of 3PLs and quality warehouses in all 50 states."

The D2C solution will continue to leverage Warehowz's easy and flexible process, including obtaining quotes on fulfillment projects within a few days, no hassle contracting and convenient payment between the seller and the 3PL.

About Warehowz:

Warehowz's cloud-based marketplace connects businesses in need of storage and fulfillment services with warehouses with available space. Easy, Flexible, Reliable. For more information visit www.warehowz.com .

