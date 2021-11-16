Stardock's Fences 4 Beta 1 Available Today with New Peek Feature Fences Peek and Desktop Display will improve your workflow

PLYMOUTH, Mich., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stardock has released the first beta of Fences 4, a program that allows users to automatically organize files, folders, and applications on their PC desktops into custom-sized spaces called fences. Fences 4, designed to work with Windows 10 and 11, introduces Peek, a new feature that will streamline your workflow while keeping your desktop organized.

Fences Peek lets users instantly view their fences by pressing Windows key + space to make accessing your content much faster. For example, while working in a program like Adobe's Premiere or Photoshop, users can bring up a folder portal filled with their source footage and images to the surface of their desktop by pressing the assigned hotkey. This eliminates the need to minimize the application and go searching for the required asset in File Explorer.

With the enhanced Desktop Display feature, users can configure Windows key + D to be either toggle or press-and-hold. This refinement makes the hotkey easier to use and allows users more control over how they manage and access their desktop content.

"Fences 4 is designed to meet the needs of today's PC user," said Brad Wardell, CEO of Stardock. "Fences has always been a great way to organize your desktop, and the new 'Fences Peek' and 'Desktop Display' features we have coming in the beta are perfect not only for organizing, but also optimizing your workflow in most applications."

Along with new features, Fences 4 has been optimized so that it loads before the desktop when a PC is booted up, making Fences 4 not only more functional but also more performant.

Coming soon, Fences for Business introduces new features for business users to make it easier keep their fleet of PCs organized and desktops standardized.

The Fences 4 beta is available through Stardock's Object Desktop suite or on its own for $9.99. For more information, visit www.stardock.com or the Fences 4 website here.

Screenshots: 1 | 2 | 3

About Stardock: Stardock Software is the world's leading developer of desktop enhancements. For over 20 years, Stardock has developed software including ZIP files as folders, WindowBlinds™, DesktopX™, ObjectDock™, IconPackager™, Fences®, DeskScapes™, Multiplicity®, and more. www.stardock.com/products

