Matt Stone and Trey Parker Acquire Casa Bonita and Announce Culinary Partnership with Chef Dana Rodriguez

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Park creators and Colorado natives Matt Stone and Trey Parker have acquired Colorado's beloved and iconic Casa Bonita restaurant.
The new owners today announced their partnership with award-winning chef and restaurateur, Dana Rodriguez, who will share her culinary talents in her role as Executive Chef of Casa Bonita. Rodriguez, a three-time James Beard award nominee, will oversee the kitchen redesign, new menu development and culinary team, promising a major overhaul of the culinary program that will "improve everything, but change nothing" in the storied restaurant.
Chihuahua, Mexico-born Rodriguez, known by the affectionate nickname "Loca," is a well-known talent in the Colorado culinary world. Rodriguez started her career as a dishwasher, working her way up through the ranks of Denver's top restaurants including Rioja and Bistro Vendome, eventually opening two restaurants of her own - Super Mega Bien and Work & Class - with a third concept - Cantina Loca - opening in late 2021. Along the way Rodriguez has garnered numerous local and national awards.
"This is a dream come true," says Rodriguez. "Casa Bonita means so much to so many people here in Denver. I'm excited to work with Trey and Matt and reimagine the culinary program; I want to make sure this is a place where people will look forward to eating, drinking, spending time and bringing friends, family and visitors."
Photos can be viewed here. Photo credit attributed to Casa Bonita. For more information about Casa Bonita, please visit CasaBonitaDenver.com.
View original content:
SOURCE Casa Bonita