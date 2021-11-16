HealthLevel Introduces New Capabilities Strengthening its Business Operations Platform as a Tool for Improving Performance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLevel, Inc., innovator of Foundations, a business operations analytics platform for healthcare institutions, announces new capabilities that enable data insights to drive beneficial changes in end user behavior. This further differentiates Foundations from static business analytics platforms. These new capabilities, as well as the full product will be available for demonstration in the HealthLevel Booth #5335 – South Hall/AI Showcase at this month's Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) live, in-person conference.

These updates consist of new Action Stacks and 3-D data visualization enhancements. Action Stacks enable historical and real-time client data to drive more efficient end-user behavior, often by eliminating paper, enhancing workflow automation, and improving communication between clinical and operational teams. Their development was born from work done at the VA Minneapolis on protocol automation. A previous announcement on the benefits of this effort can be found here. Examples of Action Stacks include:

Electronic Protocoling

Scheduling

Patient Flow

New data visualizations include 3D graphics, and a series of color coded "gauges" that highlight goals and objectives that are at risk of not being achieved. The new 3-D Charts enable the correlation between data sets to be more easily discovered and assessed. Users have the ability to examine 3-D charts from different viewing angles which helps to expose unexpected correlations and to appreciate their significance and impact. All these new visualization options enhance the user experience by enabling users to further customize their dashboards.

"As a business operations platform, Foundations facilitates the understanding of one's business and the opportunities to improve it. But more importantly," states Parag Paranjpe, CEO of HealthLevel. "it facilitates the actions that must be taken to ensure that potential improvements are realized."

Because Foundations is a SaaS subscription service, all users benefit from regular updates and enhancements such as these. They are delivered with zero-downtime and are automatically applied, thus avoiding the costs associated with typical capital purchase models and their associated episodic upgrades.

Foundations is an engagement and management solution that combines real-time clinical, financial, and operational data with historical information to enable radiology staff and leadership to discover ways to improve performance and reduce costs. The user-friendly analytics tool is designed to be intuitive to learn and easy to use, allowing everyone access to personalized actionable insights.

About HealthLevel, Inc.

Founded in 2010, privately held HealthLevel is headquartered in Mountain View, California and is the supplier of Foundations, a SaaS Healthcare Business Operations Platform that integrates clinical, operational, and financial data. Foundations provides intuitive, configurable analytics for clinicians, administrators and all staff enabling them to monitor and improve individual and corporate business performance. Visit HealthLevel in Booth #5335 – South Hall/AI Showcase at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) live, in-person conference. Find us here. And visit www.healthlevel.com to learn more.

