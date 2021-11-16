Edge Retreats®, one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Luxury Vacation Rental Sector, Appoints New Board Member Carl Shepherd, Co-Founder of HomeAway

Shepherd, along with the latest financing round, will help further establish Edge Retreats® as the leading worldwide platform for luxury vacation rentals

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Edge Retreats®, one of the fastest growing companies in the luxury vacation rental sector, is pleased to announce that Carl Shepherd has been named to its Board of Directors and that it has secured an oversubscribed round of financing to support its accelerated growth curve established during the pandemic. Edge Retreats® is a global luxury vacation rental platform pairing the affluent clientele with ultra-luxury homes in exclusive vacation destinations across 50 countries.

''With this round of financing and welcoming Carl to our Board as a professional with the highest-level of experience in M&A and strategy in the Vacation Rental industry, I am excited to begin the next phase of our global expansion," Aurelie Lepercq CEO of Edge Retreats® says. These new developments enable Edge Retreats® to continue to pioneer its hybrid model of High-Touch and High-Tech within the high-end rental travel sector.

Since the onset of Covid-19 in 2020, luxury vacation rentals have piqued global travelers' interest as the model has proven to best meet their increased need for space, privacy, and the ability to work from anywhere in the world.

"The vacation rental industry has been the fastest growing segment in travel for the past fifteen years, and I expect this to continue for at least the next decade as more travelers seek enhanced privacy for their families while on vacation," Carl Shepherd says. "The luxury sector in particular has seen above-market growth during the pandemic and industry trends indicate that demand will continue to grow in the years to come. I am excited to join Edge Retreats® and share Aurelie's vision'', Shepherd adds.

Carl Shepherd is generally recognized as being one of the founding figures in the modern vacation rental industry having co-founded HomeAway in 2004 and selling it to Expedia in 2015. He will bring his expertise to Edge Retreats® and its Board of Directors. Shepherd has served on the Board of the @LeisureGroup, which was sold to OYO Vacation Homes in 2019, and was an investor and Board Member of Turnkey Vacation Rentals, which was sold to Vacasa, an international vacation rental management company, earlier this year in advance of Vacasa's expected IPO.

''One of the largest opportunities yet underfunded area in the Travel industry lies in building products to serve the affluent, luxury market which is particularly drawn to private homes as the base for their vacations.'' Lepercq says.

This area of the industry is well positioned for expansion post-Covid and Edge Retreats® anticipates seeing further tremendous growth across its unparalleled global luxury vacation rental portfolio.

Edge Retreats® luxury vacation rental platform provides elite travelers with access to private retreats ranging from private islands, ski chalets, vast estates, lavish designer homes, private islands, castles, and beachfront properties. Edge Retreats® pairs its unmatched astounding properties with its exclusive white-glove dedicated concierge service team to meet the affluent traveler's every need, including private chefs, drivers, nannies, yachts, helicopters and more for highly coveted experiences. For more information visit https://edgeretreats.com

Edge Retreats® is a global luxury vacation rental platform pairing a discerning clientele with ultra-luxury homes in exclusive vacation destinations worldwide. From the Côte d'Azur to Lake Como, Turks and Caicos to the Swiss Alps, Edge Retreats® provides elite travelers with access to private retreats in more than 50 countries. The company's portfolio of unparalleled estates includes lavish designer homes, private islands, estates and castles, ski chalets and beachfront properties. Bespoke services include bookable private chefs, nannies, super-yachts, and other highly coveted experiences for affluent individuals. Edge Retreats® creates unforgettable memories for its clients at the World's most preeminent properties and are proud to be developing technology for the future of luxury travel. For more information visit https://edgeretreats.com

