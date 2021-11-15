Whirlpool Corporation Named to 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) has been named to the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) North America Index in recognition of the Company's ongoing focus on environmental and social responsibility. Amid a record number of companies participating in the assessment in 2021, this marks Whirlpool Corporation's 15th year on the list.

"It is an honor to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index in recognition of the company's long-standing commitment to sustainable business practices," said Marc Bitzer, CEO and chairman, Whirlpool Corporation. "For over 50 years, we have continued to set ambitious sustainability goals and I am proud of the meaningful action our teams around the world have taken to improve life at home by protecting our planet and communities."

In May, Whirlpool Corporation announced its global commitment to reach a Net Zero emissions target in its plants and operations by 2030. The commitment covers over 30 manufacturing sites and large distribution centers around the world spanning all direct (Scope 1) and power-related (Scope 2) emissions. The company also committed to a 20 percent reduction in emissions linked to the use of its products across the globe (Scope 3 category 11) by 2030, compared to 2016 levels. The target has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, and builds on the company's 60 percent reduction in emissions across all scopes since 2003. Whirlpool Corporation remains committed to its goals of zero waste to landfill and renewable energy alternatives.

"At Whirlpool Corporation, sustainability is core to our company culture and continually influences how we make decisions, run our business operations, and innovate new products," said Ron Voglewede, director of global sustainability. "We are continuing to deliver meaningful results, including our renewables and emissions reduction, and remain committed to doing even more to exceed our goals and be a leader in sustainability initiatives."

Whirlpool Corporation has also made considerable progress toward its social goals, cultivating a strong, inclusive, and diverse culture to support its employees around the world. The company continues to support eight employee resource groups (ERGs) around the world and developed a multi-year action plan to ensure racial and gender equality across the organization. In recognition of these efforts, the company was recently named to Forbes' 2021 List of 'World Best Employers' and Received a Perfect 100 on the Human Rights Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index .

Since launching in 1999, the DJSI has provided benchmarking of the world's leading companies in terms of their economic, environmental, and social performance. Created jointly by S&P Dow Jones Indices and SAM, the DJSI combines the experience of an established index provider with the expertise of a specialist in Sustainable Investing to select the most sustainable companies from across 61 industries.

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2020, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

