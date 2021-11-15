UBS Arena at Belmont Park Announces Details of Opening Month Celebration

BELMONT PARK, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Arena is pleased to announce its highly anticipated opening month celebration to commemorate New York's newest arena located at Belmont Park racecourse, just 7 miles from JFK International Airport and on the border of Queens and Nassau County.

Made for music and built for hockey, the metropolitan area's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the four time Stanley Cup Champion New York Islanders is located in Elmont, N.Y. and developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon. Providing a significant boost to the regional economy, especially when economic activity has been greatly impacted by the pandemic, the world-class entertainment venue, with its timeless and classic design, will bridge its iconic past with today's advanced technology and amenities.

The $1.1 billion multi-purpose, state of the art arena located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is designed to hold up to 19,000 people for concerts and audiences up to 17,250 for NHL games. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations before 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

UBS Arena at Belmont Park's Opening Month celebration will include numerous events throughout November.

Cutting The Ribbon

On Friday, November 19, UBS Arena will celebrate its opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring speakers from UBS, UBS Arena, The New York Islanders, and other VIPs. After the ceremony, the venue and its hospitality partner Delaware North will host a food and beverage showcase for the media highlighting some of the offerings available throughout the arena.

Supporting the Community

UBS Arena Foundation, whose mission is to make the local community stronger with a focus on supporting career development, health & wellness and the arts, launches on Friday, November 19 with a private fundraising benefit at UBS Arena. The evening highlights include meet & greets with five New York Islanders Alumni including Bobby Nystrom and Ken Morrow, private tours of the venue, access to the new Isles Lab team store, and live performances from Chicago and the Northwell Health Nurses Choir.



For additional information about the foundation, please visit http://www.ubsarena.com/foundation and to purchase tickets for the benefit, please click here .

Taking The Ice

UBS Arena's grand opening takes place on Saturday, November 20 with the New York Islanders' long awaited home opener against the Calgary Flames. Doors open at 5 p.m. Guests will enjoy a variety of fan activations on the concourses and terraces as well as a historic opening night ceremony with special surprises before the puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

Lighting Up from Manhattan to Montauk

In celebration of the New York Islanders' first home game at UBS Arena, the Empire State Building, Pier 17 at The Seaport and the Nassau County Dome will be illuminated in Islanders blue and orange on the evening of Saturday, November 20.

Extra Dose of Home Cooking

The Islanders will play three additional games during the opening month, including key match ups against division rivals.

New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – Sunday, November 21

New York Islanders vs. New York Rangers – Wednesday, November 24

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – Friday, November 26

For additional details regarding community initiatives for November 24 and November 26, please visit http://www.newyorkislanders.com/community .

Giving Thanks and Giving Back

On Monday, November 22 beginning at 4:30 p.m., the New York Islanders, UBS Arena and volunteers from UBS will be providing 200 underserved local families full and ready to heat Thanksgiving meals. New York Islanders nonprofit partners will be assisting in identifying those families in need.

Opening in Styles

GRAMMY Award®-winning global superstar Harry Styles will be the first music artist to perform at UBS Arena at Belmont Park on Sunday, November 28. Styles' show at the venue will be the finale of his 2021 Love On Tour. For information on available premium ticket inventory for this show, please visit http://www.ubsarena.com/premium.

Ringing the Bell

Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke, New York Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky, UBS Arena President Commercial Business Operations Tom Pistore, UBS Arena President Arena Operations Hank Abate and Tom Naratil, President Americas, UBS will ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, November 29.

Pinning Down with WWE

On Monday, November 29, WWE gets into the ring with the first nationally televised wrestling event at the venue with one of their flagship franchises, WWE Monday Night RAW.

Media interested in attending any of the opening celebration events should RSVP at: press@ubsarena.com .

A bout UBS Arena

Opening November 20, 2021, UBS Arena at Belmont Park is made for music and built for hockey. New York's newest premier entertainment and sports venue and home of the New York Islanders is developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders, and Jeff Wilpon with Sterling Project Development serving as development manager. The state of the art arena will host more than 150 major events annually while delivering an unmatched live entertainment experience including clear sightlines and premier acoustics. In an effort to build a greener future, UBS Arena intends on being carbon neutral for operations by 2024, which will make it the first arena to do so on the eastern United States seaboard.

Located on the historic grounds of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is located less than 15 miles from both JFK and LaGuardia Airports and is accessible via car and ride share off the Cross Island Parkway. For guests using the Long Island Rail Road, UBS Arena will be accessible to East and Westbound travelers at the Queens Village LIRR station, Eastbound travelers at the brand-new Elmont Station (accessible Westbound in Fall 2022), and via the Belmont Park station. In addition to the Long Island Rail Road, the arena is also accessible via MTA Bus Routes Q2 and Q110 and the Nassau County Inter-Express N6 bus service.

Upcoming events at UBS Arena at Belmont Park include the New York Islanders' home opening weekend including games against the Calgary Flames on Saturday, November 20 and against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, November 21, the venue's opening concert with Harry Styles on November 28, Eric Church on Saturday, December 4, Genesis on Friday, December 10 and a sold out Sebastian Maniscalco on December 27.

For additional information, please visit UBSArena.com or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

