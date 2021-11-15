Seegene Opens New Subsidiary in Bogotá, Colombia, to Advance Regional COVID-19 Testing

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), a leading biotechnology firm specializing in molecular diagnostics (MDx), has announced the opening of an eighth global subsidiary, strategically located in Bogotá, Colombia. The new entity, known as 'Seegene Colombia S.A.S,' began operations in mid-October. While the immediate need is for more rapid and accessible COVID-19 testing throughout the region, the subsidiary will also support screening for other viruses such as human papillomaviruses (HPVs).

Seegene has seven other subsidiaries in the U.S.A., Canada, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and the Middle East, which work closely with the company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.

"Geographically, Colombia is located in a really pivotal position at the top of South America, which has struggled immensely with both COVID-19 cases and the emergence of novel SARS-CoV-2 variants," said Dr. Jong-Yoon Chun, Seegene Founder and CEO. "This makes testing and surveillance even more important from a public health perspective. We believe we're uniquely placed to address this need, delivering more rapid and accurate assays to Colombia and neighboring countries."

To date, Colombia has reported nearly five million COVID-19 infections and more than 125,000 related deaths. Tests are typically imported, which can cause delays and restricted access when they're needed most. Seegene's Colombian subsidiary, located in Bogotá,-to be staffed with local experts––will provide greater flexibility and supply chain security.

As one of the major SARS-CoV-2 assay providers in Colombia, Seegene will continue to strengthen its position as a key MDx solution provider with a broad product portfolio including HPV, STI, TB and GI assays. The assays detect multiple target pathogens in a single reaction, helping to rapidly identify the cause of an infection. This role in screening infectious diseases will continue with more local resources.

