Fresh Off The Crazy Bread® Catwalk-Little Caesars® Launches Its New Merchandise Line HOTNREADYSHOP.com drops TODAY, just in time for the 2021 holiday season

DETROIT, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New York, London, Paris, Milan…Michigan? That's where Detroit-based Little Caesars dropped its new merchandise line, fresh off the Crazy Bread® catwalk. Beginning today, consumers nationwide can visit HOTNREADYSHOP.com to browse a variety of saucy items that are sure to please any pizza lover this holiday season.

"Little Caesars is a cult brand that consumers want to be part of, we're thrilled that people can show their brand love in the most Little Caesars way possible," said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars. "Our inspiration was, 'pizza so good you want to wear it'—we're embracing the fact that Little Caesars has no place in high fashion, and that's exactly what people love about the brand."

The cheesy, campy collection offers a pizza slice sleeping bag blanket, a Crazy Bread™ lounge set, a Little Caesars sherpa, a button-down pizza shirt, slip-on pizza sneakers, a Hot-N-Ready™ gaming chair, jewelry (to dress up date night and pizza night) and much, much more. There are also holiday-specific pieces, including wrapping paper and Christmas ornaments. Visit HOTNREADYSHOP.com to browse all selections.

To kick off the launch, Little Caesars hosted a photoshoot at a Milan, Michigan store and transformed it into the ultimate "Hot-N-ReadySM Shop" with mannequins dressed in neon-orange wigs and looks curated from the merchandise line.

Shoppers can find updates on new merchandise drops released throughout the year in accordance with changing seasons, holidays and other memorable moments on HOTNREADYSHOP.com or on Little Caesars social media channels.

The collection was conceived in partnership with McKinney, Little Caesars agency of record. CYLNDR served as the production partner.

