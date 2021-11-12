Utah Board Of Higher Education (F/K/A The State Board Of Regents Of The State Of Utah) To Begin Negotiations With Noteholders

Utah Board Of Higher Education (F/K/A The State Board Of Regents Of The State Of Utah) To Begin Negotiations With Noteholders

Re: The Series of Notes described below (each a "Series" and collectively, the "Notes")



STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH

TAXABLE STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2012-1

(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)



STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH

STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2015-1

(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)



STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH

STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2016-1

(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)



STATE BOARD OF REGENTS OF THE STATE OF UTAH

STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2017-1

(LIBOR INDEXED NOTES)



UTAH BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION

STUDENT LOAN BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2020-1

(LIBOR INDEXED AND FIXED RATE NOTES)



The Utah Board of Higher Education (formerly known as the State Board of Regents of the State of Utah) (the "Board") is planning to enter into discussions with one or more institutional holders of the Notes to solicit their consent to an amendment of the various indentures under which each Series of the Notes were issued (each an "Indenture") which amendment would allow the Board to redeem the related Notes in advance of the dates otherwise permitted under the related Indenture. Following these discussions, the Board may initiate formal solicitations of consent from the holders of a simple majority of each Series of the Notes necessary to amend the related Indenture. The Indenture amendments would permit the early redemption of the related Notes at the option of the Board and delineate the process and time frame for such redemption.

Any formal solicitation will be made only in accordance with the terms and conditions of written Consent Solicitation Statements that will be available to all holders of each Series of the Notes. There is no assurance that the Board will reach a mutually acceptable understanding with the holders of any Series of the Notes or that any Series of the Notes ultimately will be retired.

