TAL Education Group Provides Updates on Business Operations

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAL Education Group ("TAL" or the "Company") (NYSE: TAL), a leading K-12 after-school tutoring services provider in China, today provided updates on the Company's business operations in response to the recent regulatory developments relating to after-school tutoring services, including the Opinions on Further Alleviating the Burden of Homework and After-School Tutoring for Students in Compulsory Education, published in July 2021 by the General Office of the CPC Central Committee and the General Office of the State Council (the "Opinion") and the related implementation rules, regulations and measures promulgated by competent authorities.

In compliance with the Opinion and applicable rules, regulations and measures, the Company plans to cease offering academic subjects to students from kindergarten through grade nine ("K9 Academic AST Services") in the mainland of China by the end of December 2021. The Company expects that the cessation will have a substantial adverse impact on the Company's revenues for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2022 and subsequent periods. In the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021, the revenues from offering K9 Academic AST Services accounted for a substantial majority of the Company's total revenues in the year.

By leveraging its leading-edge education technology, high quality content and extensive experience, TAL will continue to operate and develop the portion of its business that is not related to K9 Academic AST Services, and will also explore other opportunities to provide education services in accordance with relevant rules and regulations.

The Company will continue to seek guidance from and cooperate with government authorities in various provinces and municipalities in China in connection with its efforts to comply with the policy directives in the Opinion and any related implementation rules, regulations and measures. The Company will further adjust its business operations as required, and update its shareholders as appropriate.

