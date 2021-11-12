Residential real estate leader - home to Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty® - recognized for fourth time by Women's Forum of New York for exceeding national average of board seats held by women

Realogy Again Honored For Gender Diversity on Board of Directors Residential real estate leader - home to Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty® - recognized for fourth time by Women's Forum of New York for exceeding national average of board seats held by women

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States, has once again been honored for its diverse board of directors by Women's Forum of New York. For the fourth time, Realogy was recognized by the organization for exceeding the national average of board seats held by women, specifically surpassing the 35 percent threshold of women on its board. Realogy was also recognized by the Executive Women of New Jersey's (EWNJ) in its 2021 "A Seat at the Table" report for its focus on diversity.

"Realogy is proud to be honored once again by the Women's Forum of New York for our commitment to representation and gender diversity on our corporate board," said Realogy Chief People Officer Tanya Reu-Narvaez. "In 2021, Realogy increased its female board representation to over 35 percent and we will continue our efforts to drive diversity across all segments of our organization and the larger real estate industry."

Women's Forum of New York recognizes companies that strive to attain gender balance on corporate boards. Earlier in the week, these companies were honored at the organization's Breakfast of Corporate Champions event, which spotlighted 243 companies that achieved the 35 percent or more female board representation threshold.

"After 10 years of tracking the numbers, we have seen impressive growth and significant advancement for gender parity and diversity in the leadership ranks of corporate America," said Janice Reals Ellig, chief executive officer of the recruiting firm Ellig Group and Breakfast of Corporate Champions chair and founder. "This issue has even greater relevance in 2021, and we're tremendously proud to celebrate an impressive collection of game-changing Corporate Champions who are determined to lead the way."

The recognition comes following Realogy's recent inclusion on Forbes list of World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2021, further showcasing the company's leadership in gender diversity and commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable culture. Realogy is a highly gender diverse organization, boasting strong female representation across various business functions including its leadership team, which is 60% female.

Realogy was also recognized in EWNJ's 2021 "A Seat at the Table" report, highlighting racial and ethnic diversity on corporate boards. Michael J. Williams, Realogy's Board Chairman, is featured as part of the report's Leadership in Action section, where he discusses diversity across Realogy's board of directors and how the company's focus on diversity impacts the larger homeownership landscape.

Paving the Way for Gender Inclusivity

Realogy and its family of brands encourage career development, leadership, and entrepreneurship for members of diverse communities across the real estate industry, through various programs including the industry-first Inclusive Ownership Program, designed to invest in the success of diverse franchise owners, including women and minority groups; What Moves Her, a program that supports women finding their path to leadership; and Century 21's Empowering Latinas program, aimed at assisting Latina entrepreneurs in obtaining their real estate license. Realogy is also a national partner of WomanUP, an organization focused on increasing the representation of women-owned brokerages and women in corporate leadership roles across the real estate industry.

The company is continually recognized for its inclusive culture. In addition to the recent Forbes List of World's Top Female-Friendly Companies, Realogy was named by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers 2021, designated as a Great Place To Work® for the fourth year in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and recognized for 10 consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

Read more about Realogy's award-winning culture in the company's 2020 CSR Report.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.4 million home transactions in 2020. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,600 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 140,800 independent sales agents in 117 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., as well as honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021 and Forbes World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2021.

