OrthAlign Announces the Launch of Lantern®: The Latest Handheld Smart Tool for Knee Replacement Surgery

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthAlign, Inc., a privately held U.S.-based medical device and technology company providing orthopedic surgeons with advanced precision technologies, today announced the full market launch of Lantern: the latest in smart, surgical technology for total and partial knee replacement surgery.

Lantern delivers accurate, individualized alignment to any patient with a single-use, handheld smart tool that can be used across implant platforms and surgical philosophies. The user-friendly design and interface provide streamlined workflows to reduce OR times and support multiple ORs concurrently without the investment, equipment, or pre-operative imaging required by many computer-assisted surgical systems. The technology is optimized for the ASC with only one instrument tray, one navigation unit for all applications, and no storage requirements or service plans.

In a limited market release last year, Dr. Michael Ast, an orthopedic surgeon based out of New York, New York, became the first surgeon in the world to perform a total knee replacement using Lantern navigation. "It is one of the most simple and efficient systems you can bring into a hospital or ASC," said Dr. Ast. "Even large deformities can be handled in an efficient manner. The data is highly accurate, which gives me confidence that the foundations of my surgery are on target. My experiences over the limited release prove this technology is more than ready for the next step."

Lantern received 510(k) clearance in Q4 2020 and has been available in limited settings since. Lantern currently supports total knee and unicompartmental knee arthroplasty with developing applications for total hip arthroplasty, intraoperative assessment tools such as soft tissue balancing, data collection capabilities, and network connectivity.

"This is a pivotal moment for OrthAlign," said Eric Timko, Chairman and CEO of OrthAlign Inc. "Lantern is our next-generation flagship product. It's the culmination of years of effort devoted to developing a technology that offers the accuracy, simplicity, and efficiency needed in today's transitioning market. Surgical technologies must deliver clinically valuable solutions through high-quality, cost-effective care. With Lantern, we are perfectly positioned to meet the operational needs of the hospital and ASC while continuing to provide the strong clinical outcomes that surgeons expect. We are excited to expand the commercial release of Lantern and continue to fuel an already strong close to 2021. Our future is bright."

OrthAlign is a privately held medical device and technology company, developing advanced technologies that deliver healthier and more pain-free lifestyles to joint replacement patients, globally. Driven by the belief that everyone deserves exceptional healthcare, we are committed to making empowering technologies accessible to all. For more information regarding OrthAlign, please visit www.orthalign.com.

