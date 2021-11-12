Iguazú Falls in Argentina Set to Welcome Back International Travelers

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With Argentina's borders now open to fully vaccinated travelers as of November 1, adventure-seekers from all over the planet can finally experience the wondrous Iguazú Falls, considered one of the most imposing natural sites in the world.

Iguazú Falls in Argentina (Image Credit: Visit Argentina)

Iguazú National Park, a lush, subtropical rainforest identified by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, is in the northeastern province of Misiones where Argentina shares a border with Brazil and Paraguay. The park is home to the roaring thunder of 275 waterfalls that extend nearly two miles with heights ranging from 200 to 270 feet. At 270 feet tall, 492 feet wide and 2,300 feet long, the Devil's Throat (Garganta del Diablo) is the park's top attraction with its deep rumble and thick mist.

Visitors who wish to get up close to the roaring waters should hike the lower trail, while those searching for amazing visibility of the falls should head to the upper trails. Adventurous travelers can ride a boat from the end of the lower trail to San Martín Island where a climb up 190 steps will reward them with panoramic views of the falls. For those looking for accessible options, the Ecological Jungle Train, which runs on biofuels, offers enhanced accessibility with a special area for wheelchairs.

Iguazú National Park is not only home to Iguazú Falls. More than 2,000 species of plants and 400 species of birds can be found in the park, as well as a variety of wildlife including tapirs, giant anteaters, howler monkeys, jaguars, and caimans. Visitors can experience this huge variety of local fauna and wildlife via the park's hiking trails that range from mild to expert.

For travelers planning a trip to Argentina in 2022 and for more information on Iguazú Falls, visit: argentina.travel .

About INPROTUR:

INPROTUR, also known as Visit Argentina, is a public-private entity responsible for promoting international travel to Argentina and for positioning Argentina as a global tourism destination.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE INPROTUR