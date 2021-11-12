New collaboration will redefine how businesses access and implement intelligent automation at hyper-scale

LONDON, and AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global pioneer and a market leader in intelligent automation, and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) today announced a global, multiyear strategic collaboration agreement to transform how businesses provision intelligent automation.

Blue Prism and Amazon Web Services Form Global Strategic Relationship

Expanding on a wide range of automation provided by both companies to date, such as Blue Prism Service Assist, which gives customers a 360-degree view of all customer interactions in the contact center, Blue Prism will build software as a service (SaaS) offerings on AWS whilst working closely with the AWS Intelligent Automation team to increase the intelligence and accessibility of Blue Prism's digital robots. This will allow the digital robots to benefit from the broad and deep capabilities available from the Amazon Machine Learning (Amazon ML) stack.

As a part of this collaboration, Blue Prism will accelerate its digital robots' integrations with AWS applications and services, including AWS's omnichannel cloud contact center, Amazon Connect; AWS productivity applications, such as Amazon Chime; and AWS artificial intelligence and Amazon ML services, such as Amazon Lex and Amazon Transcribe. Both organizations will align to create workloads supporting industry-specific use cases that drive proven customer business benefits.

The Blue Prism On Demand offering, available in AWS Marketplace in 2022, will provide one of the industry's first on-demand intelligent automation solutions portfolios available through a consumption-based pricing model. This new offering will enable organizations to assess their intelligent automation needs, unlock value and ROI across business processes, and scale across the enterprise easier than ever before.

For example, Sysco, a global foodservice distribution company, is now able to automate the processing of inbound customer orders received by digital fax by using Amazon Textract, which helps automatically extract printed text, handwriting, and data from any document. It's been so effective at removing order entry errors that Sysco's staff no longer have to use overtime to correct them. Sysco's automation program is realizing benefits like this across the business, with 60 digital robots that collectively process 6.2 million transactions and return more than 250,000 work hours to the business.

"As an AWS and Blue Prism customer, our cloud strategy was a critical lynchpin to help scale our automation initiatives. Automation had become a critical need almost overnight and in every area of our enterprise. It was time for us to put what we had planned and theorized into action," said Kim Meredith, Business Technology Lead, CoE at Sysco.

"The world and the workplace are rapidly changing, and there's enormous opportunity for organizations to use intelligent automation technology to enhance productivity, improve performance and reimagine the way their business operates," said Terry Walby, Chief Executive for Blue Prism Ventures. "The collaboration with Amazon Web Services will allow us to further enhance our ability to deliver intelligent automation solutions to organizations around the world seamlessly, on demand and at large or international scale."

"This relationship will give customers even greater access to intelligent automation solutions that can accelerate their business transformation goals," said Madhu Raman, Worldwide Head of Intelligent Automation at AWS. "Joint customers will have an extensive portfolio of real-world automation capabilities at their fingertips, including business process improvements. Customers will also benefit from more agile and flexible cloud-based contact center solutions that combine our technologies."

The increased availability of Blue Prism intelligent automation solutions on the cloud comes at an important time for customers across all sectors. Today, 92% of decision makers see robotic process automation (RPA) as important for driving digital transformation, and 83% agree that RPA and/or automation is essential for their business to remain competitive. (Knowledge Workers & IT Decision Makers on RPA and Automation, 2020).

Notes to Editors

Source:

Knowledge Workers & IT Decision Makers on RPA and Automation, Sapio Research, April 2020

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism is a global leader in intelligent automation for the enterprise, transforming the way work is done. At Blue Prism, we have users in over 170 countries in more than 2,000 businesses, including Global 2000 and public sector organizations, that are creating value with new ways of working, unlocking efficiencies, and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our digital workforce is smart, secure, scalable and accessible to all; freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

© 2021 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blue Prism