Adorama Rental Company Welcomes Mike Nichols as VP of Sales and Marketing

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adorama Rental Company (ARC), a leading equipment rental house for high-end digital cinematography, is excited to welcome Mike Nichols as Adorama Rental Company's VP of Sales and Marketing. In this role, Nichols will be responsible for building a five-year strategy with a focus on growth and expansion of the company. He will identify new areas of revenue which look beyond the transactional rental business as well as develop services for ARC's high-end digital cinema market with a customer service mindset.

"Mike brings years of experience in the digital cinema rental space and we are thrilled to have him lead us into the next exciting chapter for Adorama Rental Company," said Glenn Kornfeld, President of Adorama Rental Company. "Coming out of the pandemic, ARC will be focusing on expanding our high-end optics inventory as well as servicing the wider high-end digital cinema market. Mike's passion, vast technical knowledge and acute business acumen will be integral in this shift of focus and building ARC into the national rental house we aspire to be."

Nichols comes to Adorama Rental Co. with 13 years of experience managing a successful rental company, AbelCine, and has feature film and television credits spanning 27 years. Prior to managing AbelCine, he worked for Zooma Zooma, a boutique commercial production company co-founded by Director Sam Raimi and Executive Producer Joseph Mantegna.

"Adorama is a well-respected company with a long-standing history in NYC and I'm excited to join the team," said Nichols. "In addition to helping reshape the ARC brand, I hope to find new and exciting opportunities between Adorama's family of Business Units, such as Adorama, SunnySports, Scuba.com, and Printique."

Nichols holds a Bachelor of Arts in Film Production from Brooklyn College. Outside of work, his hobbies include vacationing with his wife and three kids in Lake Harmony, PA, learning new cooking techniques, and collaborating with new musicians.

About Adorama Rental Company

Adorama Rental Company is a leading equipment rental house for high-end digital cinematography, providing the creative community with the tools and services to achieve excellence. With two premier locations in New York City spanning over 25,000 square feet, Adorama Rental Co. offers a full-service rental experience with technical support across a deep catalogue of imaging technology that includes the latest cinema cameras and lenses, grip & electric, lighting, audio, monitors, and more.

About Adorama Inc.

Adorama has been serving customers for almost 50 years and has grown from its flagship NYC store to include five successful online retailers: Adorama , SunnySports , Leisure Pro , Scuba.com , and Printique . Shopping is available online or at the company's storefront in New York City, featuring both Adorama and Leisure Pro showrooms, and the Scuba.com storefront in Costa Mesa, CA. Orders can also be placed via our inbound and outbound sales team and Adorama personal shoppers. Our newly opened Salt Lake City warehouse and contact center offer faster shipping options across the country. The company also rents equipment through Adorama Rental Co . in Manhattan and Brooklyn and serves institutions via Adorama Business Solutions . Adorama customers can connect to a network of experts through its interactive blog 42West , through AdoramaTV and AdoramaMusic , social media, and with live online and in-person events.

