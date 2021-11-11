Weibo Reports Third Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"We delivered another solid quarter, with sustained user growth and top line expansion," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "In September, both our MAUs and DAUs continued to grow from prior quarter, driven by a greater focus on Weibo's core positioning in social media, strong execution ability，effective channel investment strategies and the Olympic Game effect. We are committed to responding positively to the new regulatory requirements, and are confident that the new regulatory environment will benefit the internet sector, and empower Weibo's user growth and monetization in the long run." Mr. Wang concluded.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net revenues were $607.4 million , an increase of 30% year-over-year or an increase of 23% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1] .

Advertising and marketing revenues were $537.6 million , an increase of 29% year-over-year.

Value-added service ("VAS") revenues were $69.8 million , an increase of 42% year-over-year.

Income from operations was $213.0 million , an increase of 32% year-over-year, representing an operating margin of 35%.

Net income attributable to Weibo was $181.7 million and diluted net income per share was $0.78 .

Non-GAAP income from operations was $248.7 million , an increase of 39% year-over-year, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 41%.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo was $209.6 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.90 .

Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 573 million in September 2021 , a net addition of 62 million users on a year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 94% of MAUs.

Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 248 million in September 2021 , a net addition of 23 million users on a year-over-year basis.

[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the third quarter of 2021 had been the same as it was in the third quarter of 2020, or RMB 6.92=US$1.00.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

For the third quarter of 2021, Weibo's total net revenues were $607.4 million, an increase of 30% compared to $465.7 million for the same period last year.

Advertising and marketing revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $537.6 million, an increase of 29% compared to $416.7 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues excluding ad revenues from Alibaba were $516.8 million, an increase of 33% compared to $387.5 million for the same period last year, primarily attributable to solid advertising demand from key industries as well as strong sales execution.

VAS revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $69.8 million, an increase of 42% year-over-year compared to $49.1 million for the same period last year, mainly attributable to the incremental revenues derived from the interactive entertainment company acquired in November 2020, while partially offset by decrease of revenue from live streaming business.

Costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $394.4 million, an increase of 29% compared to $304.8 million for the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to higher personnel-related cost and marketing expense.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2021 was $213.0 million, an increase of 32% compared to $161.0 million for the same period last year. Operating margin was 35%, same as last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $248.7 million, an increase of 39% compared to $179.4 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 41%, compared to 39% last year.

Non-operating income for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.2 million, compared to a non-operating loss of $97.5 million for the same period last year. Non-operating income for the third quarter of 2021 mainly included (i) a $36.4 million net gain on fair value change of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; (ii) a $36.0 million impairment charge on equity investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (iii) a $0.5 million net interest and other expense.

Income tax expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $31.4 million, compared to $30.0 million for the same period last year.

Net income attributable to Weibo for the third quarter of 2021 was $181.7 million, compared to $33.8 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.78, compared to $0.15 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo for the third quarter of 2021 was $209.6 million, compared to $152.9 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.90, compared to $0.66 for the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2021, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.71 billion. For the third quarter of 2021, cash provided by operating activities was $226.0 million, capital expenditures totaled $8.3 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $14.1 million.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Weibo estimates its net revenues to increase by 15% to 20% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. This forecast reflects Weibo's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

Conference Call

Weibo's management team will host a conference call from 6:00 AM to 7:00 AM Eastern Time on November 11, 2021 (or 7:00 PM – 8:00 PM Beijing Time on November 11, 2021) to present an overview of the Company's financial performance and business operations.

Please register in advance of the conference call using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with dial-in numbers, passcode and unique registrant ID by email. To join the conference, please use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7755478

Additionally, a live webcast of the call will be available through the Company's corporate website at http://ir.weibo.com.

A telephone replay will be available from 22:00 China Standard Time on November 11, 2021 to 20:59 China Standard Time on November 19, 2021. To access the recording, please use the following dial-in information listed below:

United States: +1 855 452 5696 Hong Kong: 800 963 117 Mainland China: 400 602 2065 International: +61 2 8199 0299 Replay PIN: 7755478

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest shareholders, net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, provision for income tax primarily related to the amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments, and amortization of convertible debt and unsecured senior notes issuance cost. Adjusted EBITDA excludes interest income, net, income tax expenses (benefit), and depreciation expenses.

The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains (losses) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.

Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."

About Weibo

Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.

Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release. Weibo may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual report on Form 20-Fs and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)















































Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2021

2020 Net revenues:

















Advertising and marketing $ 537,620

$ 416,672

$ 502,338

$ 1,429,969

$ 1,032,678 Value-added service 69,814

49,067

72,128

210,827

143,843

Net revenues 607,434

465,739

574,466

1,640,796

1,176,521





















Costs and expenses:

















Cost of revenues (1) 102,978

77,198

92,548

275,296

214,892 Sales and marketing (1) 140,839

105,263

154,393

439,207

316,483 Product development(1) 118,821

83,511

101,419

316,806

233,881 General and administrative(1) 31,747

38,813

32,869

94,597

86,111

Total costs and expenses 394,385

304,785

381,229

1,125,906

851,367 Income from operations 213,049

160,954

193,237

514,890

325,154





















Non-operating income (loss):

















Impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value

change of investments, net 646

(103,787)

(76,814)

(134,368)

10,654 Interest and other income(expense), net (489)

6,311

11,474

24,489

34,301



157

(97,476)

(65,340)

(109,879)

44,955





















Income before income tax expenses 213,206

63,478

127,897

405,011

370,109 Provision of income taxes (31,405)

(30,003)

(46,910)

(93,260)

(86,630)





















Net income 181,801

33,475

80,987

311,751

283,479 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to

non-controlling interests 63

(323)

(41)

(835)

(843) Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 181,738

$ 33,798

$ 81,028

$ 312,586

$ 284,322











































Basic net income per share attributable to Weibo's

shareholders $ 0.79

$ 0.15

$ 0.36

$ 1.37

$ 1.25 Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's

shareholders $ 0.78

$ 0.15

$ 0.35

$ 1.36

$ 1.25





















Shares used in computing basic net income

















per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders 228,675

227,110

228,099

228,185

226,728 Shares used in computing diluted net income

















per share attributable to Weibo's shareholders 237,183

227,793

229,555

229,765

227,352





















(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:



















Cost of revenues $ 2,450

$ 1,407

$ 1,827

$ 5,690

$ 3,909

Sales and marketing 4,700

2,623

3,298

10,249

6,886

Product development 11,047

8,438

10,137

29,260

22,890

General and administrative 6,840

5,129

5,206

16,059

14,100

WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands of U.S. dollars)





















September 30,

December 31,







2021

2020













Assets Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,828,691

$ 1,814,844



Short-term investments

878,487

1,682,048



Accounts receivable, net

683,710

492,010



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

944,044

296,757



Amount due from SINA(1)

515,534

548,900



Current assets subtotal

4,850,466

4,834,559













Property and equipment, net

64,396

60,632 Goodwill and intangible assets, net

299,332

208,688 Long-term investments

1,195,549

1,179,466 Other non-current assets

588,293

51,772 Total assets

$ 6,998,036

$ 6,335,117













Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities:









Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 177,647

$ 149,509



Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

736,924

562,333



Deferred revenues

132,468

143,684



Income tax payable

115,241

102,844



Current liabilities subtotal

1,162,280

958,370















Long-term liabilities:











Convertible debt

895,505

892,399



Unsecured senior notes

1,537,840

1,536,112



Other long-term liabilities

71,998

61,906



Total liabilities

3,667,623

3,448,787













Redeemable non-controlling interests

74,170

57,714













Shareholders' equity :









Weibo shareholders' equity

3,226,943

2,812,425

Non-controlling interests

29,300

16,191



Total shareholders' equity

3,256,243

2,828,616













Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests and

shareholders' equity

$ 6,998,036

$ 6,335,117













(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of $487.9 million as of September 30,

2021 and $547.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

WEIBO CORPORATION

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data)











































Three months ended

Nine months ended







September 30,

June 30,

September 30,







2021

2020

2021

2021

2020





































Income from operations $ 213,049

$ 160,954

$ 193,237

$ 514,890

$ 325,154

Add: Stock-based compensation

25,037



17,597



20,468



61,258



47,785



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions

5,478



836



4,876



14,873



2,480



Non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest

shareholders

5,140



-



4,649



18,420



-

Non-GAAP income from operations $ 248,704

$ 179,387

$ 223,230

$ 609,441

$ 375,419





































Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 181,738

$ 33,798

$ 81,028

$ 312,586

$ 284,322

Add: Stock-based compensation

25,037



17,597



20,468



61,258



47,785



Amortization of intangible assets resulting from business

acquisitions

5,478



836



4,876



14,873



2,480



Non-cash compensation cost to non-controlling interest

shareholders

5,140



-



4,649



18,420



-



Net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value

change of investments

(646)



103,787



76,814



134,368



(10,654)



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity

method investments

(1,715)



(3,658)



(8,091)



(10,881)



(5,554)



Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss

attributable to non-controlling interests

(233)



(21)



(198)



(72)



94



Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments(1)

(6,856)



(1,062)



1,648



(12,356)



11,992



Amortization of convertible debt and unsecured senior notes

issuance cost

1,611



1,595



1,611



4,834



4,333

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 209,554

$ 152,872

$ 182,805

$ 523,030

$ 334,798





































Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo's

shareholders $ 0.90 * $ 0.66 * $ 0.79 * $ 2.25 * $ 1.47 *



































Shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income per share

attributable to Weibo's shareholders

237,183



227,793



229,555



229,765



227,352

Add: The number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible

debt(2)

-



6,753



6,753



6,753



6,753

Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted net income per share

attributable to Weibo's shareholders

237,183



234,546



236,308



236,518



234,105





































Adjusted EBITDA:































Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders $ 181,738

$ 33,798

$ 81,028

$ 312,586

$ 284,322



Non-GAAP adjustments

27,816



119,074



101,777



210,444



50,476



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders

209,554



152,872



182,805



523,030



334,798





Interest income,net

(701)



(4,340)



(3,848)



(8,488)



(30,324)





Income tax expenses

38,261



31,065



45,262



105,616



74,638





Depreciation expenses

8,141



6,894



8,204



24,254



18,942



Adjusted EBITDA $ 255,255

$ 186,491

$ 232,423

$ 644,412

$ 398,054









































































(1) To exclude the provision for income tax primarily related to amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and fair value change of investments. The Company considered the tax implication arising from the reconciliation items and part of these items recorded in entities in tax free

jurisdictions were without relevant tax implications. For impairment on investments, valuation allowances were made for those differences as the Company does not expect they can be realized in the foreseeable future.





























(2) To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt which were anti-dilutive under GAAP measures.











































* Net income attributable to Weibo's shareholders is adjusted for interest expense of convertible debt for calculating diluted EPS.









WEIBO CORPORATION UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (In thousands of U.S. dollars)





























Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30,

June 30,

September 30,





2021

2020

2021

2021

2020























Net revenues





















Advertising and marketing





















Non-Ali advertisers

$ 516,818

$ 387,517

$ 462,372

$ 1,335,901

$ 940,210

Alibaba - as an advertiser

20,802

29,155

39,966

94,068

92,468

Subtotal

537,620

416,672

502,338

1,429,969

1,032,678

























Value-added service

69,814

49,067

72,128

210,827

143,843





$ 607,434

$ 465,739

$ 574,466

$ 1,640,796

$ 1,176,521

