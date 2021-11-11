The Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance 2021 Held in Sanya

SANYA, China, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9, 2021, the Symposium on Global Maritime Cooperation and Ocean Governance 2021 was held in Sanya, Hainan.

The symposium was co-sponsored by China-Southeast Asia Research Center on the South China Sea, National Institute for South China Sea Studies and China Oceanic Development Foundation. More than 800 experts, academics, former political leaders, senior foreign diplomats, representatives of international organizations and government officials from more than 30 countries and regions attended the symposium in person or remotely.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivered a video keynote speech at the opening ceremony. Wu Jianghao, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, delivered a keynote speech at the main venue in Sanya. Wang Hong, Vice Minister of Natural Resources and Administrator of the State Oceanic Administration, and Wang Bin, Vice Governor of Hainan Province, delivered speeches at the opening ceremony. Former Philippine President Ms. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, UN Deputy Secretary-General Mr. Liu Zhenmin, Secretary-General of International Seabed Authority Mr. Michael Lodge, and Chair of the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf Mr. Adnan Rashid Nasser Al-Azri made video remarks.

Wang Yi said that China stands ready to work with other countries in the world to promote the building of a maritime community of a shared future. He stressed that we need to stay committed to multilateralism and jointly safeguard the maritime order. We need to stay committed to dialogue and consultation and jointly promote peace of the ocean, and China and ASEAN countries should seize the opportunity to strive for the early conclusion of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea and make the South China Sea a sea of peace, friendship, and cooperation. Lastly, we need to stay committed to green development and protect the marine environment to ensure that our blue planet retains its primary color.

In the two-day symposium, participants have extensive discussion and in-depth exchanges on such topics as "Opportunities and Challenges to Global Ocean Governance", "Reframe a Security Architecture in the South China Sea", "Ocean Governance Practices in the South China Sea", "Frontier Research on International Law of the Sea", "Cooperation on Maritime Security and Safety", "Ocean Governance Practices in the Arctic" and "Blue Economy and Sustainable Ocean Development".

